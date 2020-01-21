More than 500 Students, Teachers to Rally for School Choice during Charter Day on the Hill

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Utah's largest-ever charter school celebrations will take place during National School Choice Week when more than 650 students and teachers rally at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda. The Charter Day on the Hill will take place on Monday, Jan. 27, the first day of the legislative session.

The rally will kick off at 11:15 a.m. in the capitol rotunda with welcome remarks by Royce Van Tassel, executive director of the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools. Kristin Elinkowski, Chair of the Utah Charter School Board, will introduce the following speakers with Mr. Van Tassell.

From 11:25 to 11:45, Utah's gubernatorial candidates—Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, Thomas Wright, Amy Winder-Newton, Greg Hughes, Jon Huntsman, and Jeff Burningham—will speak on the power of educational choice in Utah. Photo opportunities will follow.

Starting at 12:20, attendees will enjoy lunch, student performances, opportunities for school networking, legislative visits, and capitol tours. The rally will include a cheer squad performance by Mountainville Academy, ukulele and singing performances by Soldier Hollow Charter School, 3rd grade Sistema string ensemble by American Preparatory Academy, guitar music by Syracuse Arts Academy, a dance performance by Freedom Preparatory Academy, a mariachi band by Esperanza Elementary School, and a drum circle by Capstone Classical Academy.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We participate in National School Choice Week to remind legislators that tens of thousands of Utah families have found their place in public charter schools," said Royce Van Tassell, executive director of the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools. "Our Charter Day on the Hill event draws hundreds of public charter school students, teachers and administrators each year to interact with the legislators who make decisions that directly impact their lives. Our event showcases the variety of public charter schools available through student performances and informative displays."

This event is organized by the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, which exists to provide advocacy, training, and technical support that promote excellence in public charter schools throughout the state.

The Utah State Capitol is located at 350 N. State St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/utah.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

