More Than 55 Individuals Impacted by Diabetes Make Strides at the New York City Marathon to Raise Awareness and Funds for Beyond Type 1

Diabetes nonprofit proudly announces its team of runners who are shattering stigmas and proving that anyone living with diabetes can achieve extraordinary distances, no matter their diagnosis

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beyond Type 1 , the diabetes nonprofit co-founded by Nick Jonas, announced the 2024 Beyond Type Run team set to compete in November's TCS NYC Marathon with the support of co-founding, presenting sponsors Tandem Diabetes Care and Dexcom.

"We're so thankful to our passionate community and partners that support our organization as we embark in our seventh year of Beyond Type Run. This program plays a vital role in not only raising funds to power the resources and other programs we provide, but to collectively bring awareness to diabetes care and advocacy," said Deborah Dugan, CEO of Beyond Type 1. "Together, we are not just running for a cause—we're making strides towards a brighter, healthier future."

Beyond Type Run is a global fundraising and awareness-building initiative bringing together nearly 60 runners with type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and their caregivers. With their participation, the runners showcase the power of community-driven fundraising and ultimately support initiatives to help the diabetes community thrive and navigate their diagnosis effectively.

"Beyond Type Run is an inspiring opportunity to witness the diabetes community come together to shatter stereotypes and exemplify what it truly means to thrive with diabetes," said Tiana Cooks, Senior Community Manager at Beyond Type 1. "This event not only highlights the strength and resilience of those living with diabetes but also serves as a powerful testament to their ability to overcome challenges and achieve greatness. We're incredibly proud to work with this impactful group of individuals who are committed to run every mile as a step toward making a difference."

The team's motivations for running are wide-ranging but common to all of their stories is a unifying commitment to Beyond Type 1's mission to spread awareness about diabetes, provide the tools and resources people need to discover, understand, and better manage this chronic condition, and to help them not only coexist with the disease, but learn to live their best lives; and thrive.

Over 537 million adults have diabetes globally and over 38 million nationally – yet despite rising visibility for diabetes, much of the community continues to go undiagnosed or struggle to access adequate care. With the support of Beyond Type Run, the organization is able to continue critical efforts for the diabetes community, including providing educational resources and support services, engaging in advocacy and offering innovation grants to improve diabetes care and access. Beyond Type Run is made possible through the NYRR Official Charity Partner Program, which offers opportunities for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes Care have created life-changing diabetes management solutions that integrate with one another thanks to more than a decade of collaboration. The marathon runners who are using a Dexcom glucose biosensor and a Tandem Diabetes Care insulin pump can monitor their glucose levels and dose the proper amount of insulin without fingersticks and insulin shots – helping them spend more time in their target glucose range and keeping their focus on competing at their best.

In collaboration with Beyond Type 1, Risely Health will host an in-person and live-streaming event leading up to the marathon. Taking place on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Next Millennium Production Studios (31 Howard St #5a, New York, NY) from 8 - 9:30 p.m. ET, the event will kick off National Diabetes Awareness Month to help people with type 1 diabetes and their families around the world come together to reclaim the life they deserve.

Together, we can power change, break down barriers, and enhance the lives of millions affected by diabetes. To donate to runners and learn more about the 2024 Beyond Type Run team competing in the NYC marathon visit beyondtype1.org/marathonteam.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that is changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Type 1