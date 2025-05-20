More Than 75 Emerging Biotechs Use Veeva Basics Across Clinical, Regulatory, and Quality

Delivers pre-configured, pre-validated software that can scale with the needs of fast-growing companies

BARCELONA, Spain, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Veeva Basics is being used by more than 75 biotechs to gain efficiency and reduce costs across clinical, regulatory, and quality. With standardized applications, biotechs are going live with industry-leading software in weeks and gaining a system that can scale as they expand their business. The rapid adoption of Veeva Basics signals a shift from disparate entry-level tools toward complete, best-of-breed solutions that can support biotechs today and as they grow.

Designed specifically for fast-growing companies, Veeva Basics provides pre-configured and pre-validated solutions. This enables fast deployment and adoption regardless of company size. With clinical, regulatory, and quality solutions available, Veeva is adding two new applications for biotechs:

Veeva CTMS Basics for clinical trial management, including milestones, monitoring, enrollment, issue resolution, and site communications.

for clinical trial management, including milestones, monitoring, enrollment, issue resolution, and site communications. Veeva Submissions Publishing Basics for building, publishing, and transmitting regulatory submissions in a single system.

"More biotechs are adopting Veeva Basics in North America and Europe, driving savings in time, cost, and effort," said Steve Harper, general manager of Veeva Basics. "Our approach to deliver pre-configured and pre-validated solutions that can go live quickly is gaining momentum, and we're adding new clinical and regulatory solutions to meet the needs of high-growth companies. With complete cloud applications, biotechs can ensure they are always current and benefit from the latest features."

Veeva CTMS Basics and Submissions Publishing Basics are available today in North America and Europe. Built on the proven Vault Platform, Veeva Basics applications allow customers to scale their technology infrastructure as they grow. For more on Veeva Basics, visit veeva.com/VeevaBasics.

What biotechs are saying about Veeva Basics:



"I believe Veeva Basics is a game changer, giving smaller biotech companies access to the same modern and connected applications that are typically only available to larger organizations," said Ian Hodgson, Ph.D., chief operating officer at Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "As our company continues to grow, I am confident that Veeva's platform can scale with us and help ensure we remain up to date as regulatory requirements evolve."

"As we expand our studies to a larger scale, Veeva eTMF Basics gives us more control of our data and process to ensure inspection readiness," said Joe Thornton, associate director, clinical operations at Scancell. "Having an industry-leading solution with pre-configured best practices as our foundation for trials will help drive speed and innovation as we continue to develop novel immunotherapies."

"The global support and training provided with Veeva Basics helps us gain maximum value from Veeva's industry solution," said Rebecca Deng, Ph.D., associate director, regulatory affairs and QA systems at Terns Pharmaceuticals. "With a simple path to go live and validation, Veeva Basics has delivered significant time and resource savings."

