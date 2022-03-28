More to Protect: InsureMyTrip Offers Travel Insurance Advice as Trip Costs Rise

"Travelers are paying more for vacations, which means they have more to lose if they need to cancel or cut a trip short," says InsureMyTrip Product Manager Meghan Walch. "A travel insurance policy can help protect that financial investment — for both domestic and international trips."

Walch answers the top questions on how travelers can boost their travel insurance coverage:

Q: How can travelers maximize benefits?

Walch: Buy early. It is important to purchase travel insurance early to take advantage of time-sensitive travel insurance benefits, like Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) or financial default. One of the eligibility requirements for obtaining a pre-existing medical conditions exclusion waiver is to also purchase early.

Travelers become ineligible for these time-sensitive benefits in as little as 10 days (about 1 and a half weeks) after a trip deposit is made.

Travelers should also buy early to boost potential coverage for unforeseen events. Once an event is considered known, like a bad storm, travel insurance will not cover any losses related to the event.

Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or international conflicts, Cancel for Any Reason is required.

MORE: Average cost of travel insurance

Q: Why is it important to provide an accurate trip cost when requesting a travel insurance quote?

Walch: You want to provide an accurate trip cost, so that in the event you have a covered cancellation or interruption claim you have properly paid and can be reimbursed for the proper amount.

Also, some coverages, such as Cancel for Any Reason, will require you to insure your full, prepaid, non-refundable trip cost to be eligible for that benefit.

MORE: Calculating trip cost

Reporters can request an interview or quote from Travel Insurance Expert Meghan Walch by contacting [email protected].

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip