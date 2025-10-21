More Travelers Are Using AI Without Realizing the Risks, Says Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to gain popularity among various industries, including travel. More travelers are turning to tools like ChatGPT as a quick way to plan their trips, prompting the tool to build itineraries, find hotels and flights, and plan activities. However, they might not realize the potential travel disruptions they could face.

Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, recently surveyed nearly 2,500 customers and found that 81% of travelers find AI helpful when seeking out travel insurance to protect their trip. Unfortunately, most don't realize that the policy they purchase likely won't cover trip disruptions that could occur from misinformation they receive from AI tools, such as missed flights or incorrect visa information.

Key Survey Findings (2,500+ travelers surveyed):

81% find AI helpful when seeking travel insurance options.

65% who have used AI for trip planning said they would use it again.

47% have used AI to build travel itineraries; of those, 52% use ChatGPT.

34% reported receiving false or misleading travel info from AI tools.

44% trust AI as much as traditional sources, such as travel agents, friends, and search engines.

What This Means for Travelers:

Though the convenience and speed of using AI might be appealing to travelers planning their getaways, they should proceed with caution, especially when planning critical trip details or buying travel insurance. Most travel insurance policies do not cover trip disruptions caused by misinformation. For example, AI-generated information could result in:

Missing a flight due to an incorrect airport time zone.

Booking a hotel that is no longer in operation.

Entering a country without the required visa due to inaccurate documentation advice.

Why Travel Insurance Still Matters:

Though AI mishaps aren't typically covered, travel insurance is still an essential need for common and costly disruptions, such as medical emergencies, severe weather, or airline cancellations. These risks can't be prevented, even with careful planning. Having the right coverage is one of the best ways to protect your travel plans.

Squaremouth's Tips:

Double-check AI-generated information with official sources : There have been numerous instances where travelers have received false information about things like travel document requirements, resulting in challenging situations and bad travel experiences. For U.S. citizens traveling abroad, we recommend travelers seek information from official government sources like USA.gov or state.gov regarding travel documents, visa requirements, and travel advisories.





: where travelers have received false information about things like travel document requirements, resulting in challenging situations and bad travel experiences. For U.S. citizens traveling abroad, we recommend travelers seek information from official government sources like or regarding travel documents, visa requirements, and travel advisories. Don't rely on AI when choosing travel insurance policies: You can receive more reliable information from online marketplaces like squaremouth.com or directly through licensed travel insurance experts.





You can receive more reliable information from online marketplaces like or directly through licensed travel insurance experts. Know what is covered and what is not: There are exclusions to every policy. Though travel insurance can offer protection against many unexpected travel disruptions, it likely won't cover those caused by user error or choices made based on incorrect information from AI.

