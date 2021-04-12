More U.S. Homeowners Can Now Access Panasonic Industry-Leading Total Home Energy System

­­­NEWARK, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced an expansion of the Panasonic Residential Solar Installer program with the promotion of two new Premium and two new Elite level installers. As a result, more homeowners across the country will immediately have access to the Panasonic Solar Modules portfolio, as well as the new high-efficiency Panasonic Solar EverVolt Modules, which are now available for shipping:

Elite Installers

Orange County Solar, Orange, Calif.

Kapital Electric Company Inc., Bensenville, Ill.

Premium Installers

SolarNorcal, LLC, DBA Excite Energy, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Nuwatt Energy, Woburn, Mass.

As part of the Elite tier of Panasonic's industry-leading Residential Installer Program, Orange County Solar and Kapital Electric Company, Inc. will be some of the first in Panasonic's network to gain access to new products and rebates, while enjoying preferred access to product availability and highly competitive pricing.

SolarNorcal, LLC and Nuwatt Energy will now offer homeowners Panasonic's benefits as new Premium tier installers, with exclusive access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets, training programs and a robust installer portal.

"As consumer demand for renewable energy solutions expands across the country, installers are tasked with providing efficient and cost-effective solar solutions, including panels and energy storage, to the homeowner," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "By expanding our Elite and Premium Installers networks in the eastern and western regions, we are able to provide more quality solar and storage solutions that meet homeowners' energy needs."

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers are able to pass on to consumers the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products.

"The solar industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, with Q4 2020 experiencing the best performance of any quarter in U.S. solar history," said Yessica Castillo, Marketing Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We look forward to working with our newest Premium and Elite installers to help more Americans make the transition to solar energy solutions for their homes."

For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

