More Ways to Fight Hunger with Feeding America this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, continue to support neighbors in need during this busy shopping season. Several Feeding America partners, including Aéropostale, American Express, Hidden Valley Ranch®, Kiehl's, Starbucks, T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra & Homesense, and Whole Foods Market, are giving back in December to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year. Feeding America projects 1 in 6 people could face food insecurity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hunger doesn't take a break during the holidays, and millions of our neighbors may struggle to put food on the table this month and beyond," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful for our partners' commitment to fighting hunger and for providing opportunities for everyone to give back this holiday season."

Here is how some of Feeding America's partners are supporting people facing hunger:

Aéropostale. From Nov. 13 through Dec. 31 , customers at all open Aéropostale stores in the United States and Puerto Rico will be asked to round up at the register in support of Feeding America. Aéropostale will match customer donations up to $25,000 .

From , customers at all open Aéropostale stores in and will be asked to round up at the register in support of Feeding America. Aéropostale will match customer donations up to . Kiehl's . Kiehl's is offering two special sets created in collaboration with illustrator, Maïté Franchi, this holiday season. For each sale of The Facial Favorites for All or Merry Masking Kits, Kiehl's will donate to Feeding America for a minimum of $100,000 to help provide one million meals* to people in need.

Kiehl's is offering two special sets created in collaboration with illustrator, Maïté Franchi, this holiday season. For each sale of The Facial Favorites for All or Merry Masking Kits, Kiehl's will donate to Feeding America for a minimum of to help provide one million meals* to people in need. Hidden Valley Ranch. Hidden Valley Ranch is inviting consumers to customize and send a Ranch-O-Gram to someone special this holiday season. For each gift set sold, Hidden Valley Ranch will donate $15 to Feeding America, up to $75,000 .

Hidden Valley Ranch is inviting consumers to customize and send a Ranch-O-Gram to someone special this holiday season. For each gift set sold, Hidden Valley Ranch will donate to Feeding America, up to . Starbucks. For every bag of Christmas Blend or Decaf Christmas Blend coffee purchased at participating Starbucks stores within the United States from Dec. 10 through Dec. 11, Starbucks will donate the equivalent of 10 meals ( $1 ) to Feeding America.

For every bag of Christmas Blend or Decaf Christmas Blend coffee purchased at participating Starbucks stores within the United States from Dec. 10 through Dec. 11, Starbucks will donate the equivalent of 10 meals ( ) to Feeding America. T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra & Homesense . For every carol recorded and shared on Instagram with the hashtag #CarolForACause from Nov. 16 through Dec. 27 , T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense will donate $10 to Feeding America, up to $1 million .

For every carol recorded and shared on Instagram with the hashtag #CarolForACause from , T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense will donate to Feeding America, up to . Whole Foods Market. From Dec. 10 through Dec. 24 , customers in-store can donate at participating stores to Feeding America through Whole Foods Market's Feed4More Campaign. Donations will support the local Feeding America member food bank where the donation was made.

Other partners are helping neighbors in need through holiday campaigns, including American Express. When eligible American Express® Card Members use Membership Rewards® points towards a donation to Feeding America via JustGiving.com, American Express will match the dollar amount of each donation up to $1 million in total donation matches.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

