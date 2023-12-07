More Ways to Fight Hunger with Feeding America this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are supporting neighbors in need during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including Blackhawk Network, Coca-Cola, Food Lion, Home Chef, Instacart, Milo's Tea, Monro, Simek's, Starbucks, Tums and Nexium are giving back to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Feeding America nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year, especially in the face of elevated food prices. 44 million people, including more than 13 million children, live in food insecure households, and 1 out of 6 people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2022.

"For millions of people, the holiday season can look very different as they turn to food banks to help provide nourishment for their families this month and into the new year," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful for our partners' commitment to fighting hunger and for providing opportunities for everyone to give back this holiday season."

Here are the many ways shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:

Blackhawk Network : Blackhawk Network Giving Good gift cards help support Feeding America's mission through each purchase.

Blackhawk Network Giving Good gift cards help support Feeding America's mission through each purchase. Coca-Cola: The Coca-Cola Company is making a $100,000 donation and inviting Publix consumers to help local families experiencing hunger from the Holiday Content Hub, taking them to a Feeding America donation page.

The Coca-Cola Company is making a donation and inviting Publix consumers to help local families experiencing hunger from the Holiday Content Hub, taking them to a Feeding America donation page. Food Lion : Customers have the option to purchase a pre-packed Holidays Without Hunger food box and/or make a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go.

Customers have the option to purchase a pre-packed Holidays Without Hunger food box and/or make a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. Home Chef : Home Chef will include the option for customers to "skip" a meal in a particular week and donate $40 , $60 or $80 for that week directly to Feeding America.

Home Chef will include the option for customers to "skip" a meal in a particular week and donate , or for that week directly to Feeding America. Instacart : Community Carts is a feature on Instacart that allows users to easily donate food to over 100 Feeding America partner food banks nationwide by visiting Instacart.com/donate, selecting a food bank, and shopping items from their wish list. There is a $10 minimum on Community Cart orders, but all delivery and service fees are waived by Instacart, meaning that 100% of what a consumer spends goes towards food.

Community Carts is a feature on Instacart that allows users to easily donate food to over 100 Feeding America partner food banks nationwide by visiting Instacart.com/donate, selecting a food bank, and shopping items from their wish list. There is a minimum on Community Cart orders, but all delivery and service fees are waived by Instacart, meaning that 100% of what a consumer spends goes towards food. Milo's Tea : This holiday season, Milo's Tea Company, a family-owned business known for crafting tea, is Sharing the Joy across America by donating 1 meal for every product sold. Milo's Tea will provide up to 1 million meals through their Share the Joy campaign which runs through December 25th .

This holiday season, Milo's Tea Company, a family-owned business known for crafting tea, is Sharing the Joy across America by donating 1 meal for every product sold. Milo's Tea will provide up to 1 million meals through their Share the Joy campaign which runs through . Monro : Through December 31st , customers visiting one of Monro's family of brands stores can donate $1* , $5 , or $10 at the register.

Through , customers visiting one of Monro's family of brands stores can donate , , or at the register. Simek's : For each Simek's product purchased, Simek's will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.10) to Feeding America.

For each Simek's product purchased, Simek's will donate the equivalent of one meal to Feeding America. Starbucks : Starbucks Odyssey is an extension of Starbucks Rewards that unlocks access to new benefits and experiences for members. Through December 10th , members will have the option to select the Feeding America donation across three different levels. Starbucks will donate the monetary equivalent of 50*, 150, or 300 meals to Feeding America when a member selects the Feeding America donation option in a Level they have unlocked.

Starbucks Odyssey is an extension of Starbucks Rewards that unlocks access to new benefits and experiences for members. Through , members will have the option to select the Feeding America donation across three different levels. Starbucks will donate the monetary equivalent of 50*, 150, or 300 meals to Feeding America when a member selects the Feeding America donation option in a Level they have unlocked. Tums and Nexium: In select retailers, Tums and Nexium will donate one meal for every unit sold (max $100k .) In Target, Tums is donating $100K to Feeding America.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs.

