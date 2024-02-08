Morehead State University Foundation Adopts Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® to Deliver Greater Efficiency and Data Confidence

Integration Between Blackbaud Products Enables MSU to Integrate Their Fundraising and Accounting Software

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared how Morehead State University Foundation has integrated Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® with its existing Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® software to elevate their operations.

The Morehead State University (MSU) Foundation fundraises and invests funds to support college students and works with the Office of Alumni Relations and Development to ensure students have the best experience. As a long-time Raiser's Edge NXT customer, MSU's leadership chose to also adopt Financial Edge NXT to integrate their fundraising and accounting software to greatly improve efficiencies for both offices.

"Compared to all other accounting software, Financial Edge NXT was the clear choice for us," said Sharon Fraley, Director of Finance. "Integrating it with Raiser's Edge NXT created efficiencies we otherwise would not have realized, such as eliminating duplicative data entries and automating manual processes, and it gives us more confidence in the data."

Like most organizations, transparency across departments and with donors is very important to MSU Foundation. With Financial Edge NXT integrated with Raiser's Edge NXT, the advancement team has access to crucial donor fund information and can easily build reports directly within the solution.

"The integrated software helps the advancement team better steward donors," said Fraley. "We're more confident in the data between the two solutions. And because we're running and operating efficiently, other departments and teams are able to operate more efficiently as well."

With Financial Edge NXT, organizations can easily build reports directly within the solution. Previously, the foundation relied on manual processes and external spreadsheets, and had the burden of cleaning up the data because it wasn't ready for exporting or visual reporting. Another benefit of Financial Edge NXT is having the ability to work in other areas of the solution while simultaneously running comprehensive reports. That includes making financial statements for multiple projects. As a result, the MSU Foundation can spend more time funding and growing their programs and less time managing reports.

"Using the reporting functionality has saved us so much time because once you export the data, it looks exactly as you want it to," said Fraley. "It used to take an entire day to produce a report, but now with Financial Edge NXT, it only takes me seconds."

