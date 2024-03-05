Morehouse School of Medicine Modernizes Remote Patient Monitoring with AI-Powered ThinkAndor®

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company reimagining how patients are managed and monitored, brings AI power to remote patient monitoring at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM).

With a focus on health equity, MSM is dedicated to supporting underserved populations and improving outcomes by increasing access to care. ThinkAndor® enables AI-powered virtual capabilities that extend access to care and address the needs of the underserved communities MSM serves.

"By addressing the unique needs of underserved populations, Morehouse School of Medicine is not just bridging the gaps in healthcare delivery but is empowering our communities with the tools to achieve optimal health," said J. Adrian Tyndall, MD, MPH, FACEP, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine. "ThinkAndor® becomes the catalyst for inclusivity, breaking down barriers and ensuring access to quality care. In embracing AI, we are committed to a future where healthcare is truly accessible to all, regardless of geography or socio-economic status."

ThinkAndor® Virtual Patient Monitoring allows providers to track patients against tailored care plans from a virtual command center. Patients are guided across configurable care plans by ThinkAndor's AI-powered virtual assistant to collect relevant and timely patient insights. ThinkAndor® drives care team efficiency and improves patient responsiveness by collecting data from biometric devices and patient self-reported assessments, allowing devices to send data without WI-FI or cellular connections, removing the barrier of connectivity. ThinkAndor's generative AI clinical copilot tailors the next best interventions by routing patients to the appropriate clinical resources.

ThinkAndor® provides synchronous and asynchronous access to counseling, educational resources, social determinants of health programs, and on-demand access – all without increasing the burden on care teams. The platform also tailors just-in-time interventions based on real-time patient input giving easy access to care. ThinkAndor® enables clinical staff to intervene swiftly – improving outcomes and lowering readmission rates.

"ThinkAndor® brings a transformative era in care delivery, where innovation becomes synonymous with accessibility. By leveraging the power of AI, we embark on a mission to ensure that no community is left without access to quality care," stated Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "AI-powered ThinkAndor® empowers healthcare institutions systems to overcome geographical & resource constraints to fundamentally shift how care is delivered to every individual, regardless of their location."

