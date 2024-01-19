Morgantown School Fair to Feature Student Art Showcase, Connect Families with Hope Scholarship Resources

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 6,000 West Virginia students already participate in West Virginia's Hope Scholarship, while some families are still hearing about it for the first time. Where and how can families use the K-12 school choice program? The Morgantown School Fair on Jan. 27 will connect parents with schools and providers that accept Hope Scholarship funds — and offer fun and entertainment to boot.

All community members are invited to the free event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erickson Alumni Center. The 20+ booths at the fair will showcase many of the educational service providers, from private schools and homeschool groups to tutoring organizations, where families can use Hope funds.

While parents sip coffee and explore learning resources, children can enjoy a photo booth, face painting, a DJ, balloon art, cookies and lemonade.

In addition to featuring Hope Scholarship providers, the fair will showcase the talents of West Virginia students with musical, dance, and artistic performances. Student art will be displayed during the event; attendees can vote on their favorites and winners in each of four age categories will be awarded Amazon gift cards.

West Virginia School Choice Awards will be given out during the event honoring an Educator of the Year and School Choice Advocate of the Year. Both honorees will receive commemorative trophies and Amazon gift cards.

The school fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Simultaneously with the Morgantown event, school fairs will be taking place in more than a dozen U.S. cities nationwide, including Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Colorado Springs.

"Love Your School is thrilled to collaborate with the Cardinal Institute to host the 2024 Morgantown School Fair. Now that we have the Hope Scholarship, parents are more empowered to customize education options to meet their kids' needs," said Buster Nicholson of Love Your School - West Virginia. "Considering that recently the West Virginia Hope Scholarship Board approved a year-round application process and expanded eligible expenses, it is a great time to have a fair that celebrates school choice. The Morgantown School Fair is a chance to find a new school for your kids, get them involved in a martial art, or learn more about how education choice can improve your kids' lives."

The fair is being hosted and organized by the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a nonprofit dedicated to researching, developing, and communicating effective public policies for West Virginia, and Love Your School - West Virginia, which provides one-on-one support to families looking to access the best educational fit for their child.

The Hope Scholarship is an education savings account program that allows families who are not enrolled full-time in public school to use a portion of their education funding for customized learning expenses.

The Erickson Alumni Center is located at 1 Alumni Dr. The school fair will be held in the Ruby Grand Hall.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at morgantownschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

