MorningStar Farms® Launches Royal Thai Curry Patty for Away From Home Channels

The new plant-based protein product is now available via major foodservice distributors

CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MorningStar Farms®, the market share leader in veg-forward plant-based protein, is proud to announce its new Royal Thai Curry Patties are now available nationwide for foodservice and Away From Home channels. This new innovative product delivers a delicious, bold, vegetable-based solution designed to meet demand for globally inspired plant-based menu options.

• Sweet heat shines in this tropical-inspired burger, topped with chili mango slaw and charred pineapple relish. • Juicy pineapple relish and crisp chili mango slaw bring globally inspired flavor and textures to this craveable plant-forward burger. • A vibrant twist on a classic, featuring a Royal Thai Curry Patty topped with zesty Thai pico de gallo, melty cheeses and fresh greens. • Bold Thai flavors meet craveable comfort with spicy chilies, crunchy banana chips and a hearty Royal Thai Curry Patty layered on a toasted bun.

The new patties feature a vibrant, aromatic Thai curry flavor with a balanced blend of warm spices and savory notes. Each bite is as tasty as the last, and has real vegetables you can see, including green peas, green and red bell peppers, kale and broccoli florets. Every vegan patty is made with nine vegetables in total, contains one-quarter cup of vegetables per serving and is a good source of fiber.

Veg-forward offerings are outpacing analogue patty options year-over-year, according to Circana data.¹ In addition, curry ranked among the top cuisines appearing on 2024 menus, underscoring strong consumer interest in unique flavors from around the world.²

"Operators are looking for plant-based solutions that taste outstanding while delivering operational ease," said Eliza Coteng, director of innovation marketing, Mars Snacking Away From Home. "MorningStar Farms Royal Thai Curry Patties bring actual vegetables and vibrant Thai curry flavor together in a format that helps our partners meet guests' cravings and exceed their expectations for how mouthwatering a plant-forward meal can truly be."

Royal Thai Curry Patties offer versatile, plant-based solutions across dayparts. They work well beyond traditional burgers in a wide variety of applications, including wraps, globally inspired bowls, skillets and more.

The patties are 3.1 ounces each and available in 48 cases for foodservice operators across commercial and non-commercial segments. For more information, contact your Kellanova sales representative, order directly from US Foods, Sysco or Performance Food Service, or visit www.kellanovaawayfromhome.com for more information.

New product images can be found here.

On December 11, Mars announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Kellanova, whose portfolio includes Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR® and Kellogg's international cereal brands. The combination brings together two iconic businesses with beloved brands, storied legacies and outstanding capabilities – now united to shape the future of snacking.

Sources:

Circana, 12 months ending January 2025, Foodservice excluding Foodstores and K-12. Technomic Health Claims Menu Trends 2024 ©2025 Kellanova.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

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