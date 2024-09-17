MorningStar Senior Living Prioritizes Resident Experience Excellence, Expands Technology Partnership with LifeLoop

National senior living operator implements technology strategy to deliver cohesive, premium resident and team experience across 40 communities

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MorningStar Senior Living, an integrated developer, owner, and operator of premier retirement communities, announced its portfolio-wide expansion of LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living. LifeLoop is core to MorningStar's innovation strategy of transforming community management, resident experience, and care delivery throughout its 40 locations across 11 U.S. states.

Delivering a premium resident experience, consolidating technology vendors, finding data-driven solutions, and maintaining brand consistency are chief among MorningStar's decision to choose LifeLoop as a strategic technology partner. Nationally recognized as a landmark brand, MorningStar has embraced technology as key to advancing its mission to meet the needs of today's residents while preparing for the next generation of older adults and caregivers.

"Every senior deserves to live fully and exceptionally. That's a promise anchored in the second pillar of our mission, 'to value all seniors as gifted and contributing individuals,'" said MorningStar Founder and CEO, Ken Jaeger. "LifeLoop is a prime example of how that commitment to excellence is reflected in the companies we choose to partner with."

MorningStar has used LifeLoop's iN2L engagement solution for the last eight years, enhancing the resident experience through personalized, wellness-focused, interactive content. This success drove MorningStar to invest further in LifeLoop to innovate its operations, communications, and analytics capabilities. "We have a lot of choices when considering technologies for our communities. LifeLoop is our preferred platform because it is built specifically for senior living, designed with features to support the experience for our team, residents, and their families in a single, easy-to-use product. Its analytics features provide a clear and focused approach to data-driven decision-making to improve the experience for all stakeholders," said MorningStar VP of Life Enrichment, Moriah Bernhardt.

Since implementing LifeLoop portfolio-wide this year, MorningStar has seen a steady rise in team adoption, as evident by a 206% increase in volume of activities scheduled through LifeLoop. "MorningStar understands the priority of harnessing technology as a strategic asset instead of another cost center," said LifeLoop CEO, Rob Fisher. "As a partner to MorningStar, we are excited to support their growth initiatives that serve the ultimate goal of delivering value to as many older adults and community staff as possible."

LifeLoop currently supports over 500,000 residents in 4,900 communities across the nation with comprehensive solutions to make operators more data-driven, improve staff efficiency, enhance the resident experience, and connect family members. Learn more about LifeLoop solutions at lifeloop.com.

About MorningStar Senior Living

An integrated developer, owner, and operator of premier retirement communities, MorningStar's portfolio encompasses over 40 properties under operation or development representing 5,000+ units under management or in development in twelve states in the Midwest and Western United States. Offering independent living, assisted living and memory care, MorningStar is privileged to elevate life for those who taught the rest of us how to live. Visit MorningStarSeniorLiving.com.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

