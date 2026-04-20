Morphy's April 28 Premier Coins Auction Is A Numismatist's Dream, With 368 Lots Of Antique And Vintage US Gold And Silver Coins And More

Featured: US Bust Half Dollar coin with desirable 1806/5 overdate, graded PCGS MS63+; Gem-grade 1879-CC Morgan Dollar; 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle coin with 9x4 stars

DENVER, Pa., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An exquisite example of a US Bust Half Dollar coin with the desirable 1806/5 overdate, a stunning Gem-grade 1879-CC Morgan Dollar, and a 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle with 9x4 stars (one of three Capped Bust Heraldic Eagles up for bid) are just a few of the expected top performers in Morphy's Premier Coins auction scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.

1806/5 Bust Half Dollar coin, the Overton-103a variety, remarkably original and graded PCGS MS63+, placing it firmly in the Choice to Near-Gem Mint State range. Estimate: $50,000-$60,000 Gem-grade 1879-CC Morgan Dollar, graded MS65 PCGS, a key date that shows all the hallmarks of a true high-end example. The strike is bold and fully realized. Estimate: $22,500-$35,000

The catalog is a numismatist's dream, loaded with 368 lots of antique and vintage US gold and silver coins (high-grade silver dollar coins especially abundant), rare Lincoln head and Indian head pennies, mint coin sets, tokens, paper money spanning multiple generations, foreign currency, bank drafts, commemorative coins, solid gold bars, and more. Most of the coins in this auction are being offered for the first time in many years.

The 1806/5 Bust Half Dollar coin, the Overton-103a variety, is remarkably original. It's graded PCGS MS63+, placing it firmly in the Choice to Near-Gem Mint State range, and is further distinguished by CAC approval. The coin exhibits strong detail, an excellent strike, and appealing originality throughout. The estimate is $50,000-$60,000.

The Gem-grade 1879-CC Morgan Dollar, graded MS65 PCGS, is a key date that displays all the hallmarks of a true high-end example. The strike is bold and fully realized, bringing out crisp definition in Liberty's curls and the eagle's feathers. The fields are smooth, bright and attractive. The coin should hit $22,500-$35,000.

The 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle with 9x4 stars, graded Very Fine 30 by PCGS, is an important variety that boasts the second-lowest mintage of the series, with just 900 struck. The coin displays even, honest wear consistent with the grade. It's rare, as the PCGS Population Report lists only two examples at the 30 Level. The estimate is $28,000-$32,000.

A key-date 1893-S Morgan Dollar, certified PCGS AU50, represents the cornerstone of the Morgan Dollar series and is one of the most coveted issues in US numismatics. The coin shows strong detail throughout, with Miss Liberty's portrait and the eagle's feathers retaining clear definition. The coin is expected to sell for $15,000-$25,000.

An 1856 1-cent Flying Eagle coin – the first small cent issue and a major rarity – is one of an estimated mintage of just 1,000-1,500 pieces, making it a key date for the advanced small cent collector. Graded PCGS MS61, the coin displays a pleasing strike with strong detail on both the obverse and reverse. It should reach $15,000-$20,000.

An 1889-CC Morgan dollar – one of the key dates of the entire Morgan dollar series and widely regarded as the rarest Carson City Morgan dollar overall – was struck at the reopened Carson City Mint following a four-year shutdown, with production limited to just 350,000 pieces. This coin is certified AU58 by PCGS, just shy of Mint state. It has an estimate of $12,000-$16,000.

The April 28 Premier Coins auction will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 10am Eastern Time. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions pertaining to any item in the auction, to reserve a phone line, or to discuss consigning to a future Premier Coins auction at Morphy's, call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Visit Morphy's online at www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions