Pick from 1,362 Rare Toys, Banks, Marbles, Sports Cards and More at Morphy's June 2-3 Toys & General Collectibles Auction

Featured: First-version set of W. Britains No. 131 lead toy soldiers; 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card; 1954 Superman lunch box with Thermos and case; green glass marble with heavy lutz

DENVER, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's Toys & General Collectibles auction slated for June 2nd and 3rd is packed with 1,362 lots of rare, highly desirable antique and vintage toys from a wide array of collecting categories. Exceptional private collections of marbles and sports cards are also featured.

First version set of W. Britains No. 131 lead toy soldiers, including cavalry and infantry figures, 275 in all, in a wooden box measuring 45½ inches by 24 inches. Estimate: $25,000-$45,000 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card, an absolute must-have for serious sports memorabilia collectors, with strong color and corners, plus fantastic centering. Estimate: $40,000-$80,000

A first-version 275-piece set of W Britains' Types of the British Army No. 131 lead toy soldiers, which includes both cavalry and infantry figures, is certain to attract bidder attention. It's housed in a wooden box measuring 45½ inches by 24 inches by 6 inches, with two trays that can be lifted out. The set has a pre-sale estimate of $25,000-$45,000. Britains' military figures, renowned for their historical accuracy and fine detail, have been favorites with collectors since the Victorian era. The first version of their lead toy soldiers dates back to around 1893.

Two baseball-themed lots are also expected to inspire competitive bidding. The first is a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card, an absolute must-have for serious sports memorabilia collectors. The auction example is a recent find from a 50-year collection and has not yet been submitted for grading. However, the card displays well, with strong color and corners, and the centering is fantastic for a Mantle card from this elusive year of production. The estimate is $40,000-$80,000.

The second sports highlight is a complete and original unopened wax box of 1972 Topps baseball cards (Series 3, cards #264-394). The box contains 24 factory-sealed packs, each with 10 cards, totaling 240 cards in all. Series 3 features numerous stars and Hall of Famers, including Roberto Clemente, Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Luis Aparicio, Jim Palmer, and Catfish Hunter. The virtually uncirculated display box, presenting beautifully with crisp structure and minimal wear, securely houses the high-grade unopened packs inside. As an unopened box, it offers both exceptional display value and the rare opportunity to uncover high-grade examples of key cards. It's expected to bring $25,000-$35,000.

With the lunchbox craze gathering steam in the early 1950s, there were several new entrants into the market, all keen to a turn a profit. A scarcely-seen Superman lithographed metal lunchbox with Thermos and case, manufactured by ADCO Liberty and released by Universal in 1954, is expected to command $10,000-$20,000 at Morphy's sale. The front of the box's metal housing colorfully depicts a battle between the Man of Steel and a giant gold robot against a city skyline. A protective case is included to keep the box in its near-perfect condition.

A large green glass marble loaded with heavy lutz, measuring 2-1/8 inches in diameter and with dazzling eye appeal and presentation, should change hands for $15,000-$25,000. It's rare to find one in this large size with a high-condition grade of 9.7, but this marble checks those boxes.

Morphy's June 2-3, 2026 Toys & General Collectibles auction will be held live at their gallery located at 2000 North Reading Road in Denver, Pa. Start time on both days is 9am ET. Preview weekdays by appointment from 9am-4pm local time starting one week before the auction; or on auction days from 8-9am. All forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please reserve line in advance), or live via the Internet through Morphy Live . For condition reports or other questions, call tollfree 877-968-8880 or email [email protected] . Online: https://www.morphyauctions.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions