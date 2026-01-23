Morphy's February 17-19 Automobilia & Petroliana Auction is Packed with Motoring-related Signage, Antique Advertising, Bottles and Flasks

Featured: High-grade single-sided tin sign for Ace High Motor Oil, complete double-sided porcelain OK Used Cars neon sign, Hancock Gasoline porcelain pump plate with full-feather rooster graphic

DENVER, Pa., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectors, start your engines! Morphy's is gearing up for a massive February 17-19 Automobilia & Petroliana auction that's packed with nearly 1,500 lots of motoring-related signage and service station items to please even the most discerning collectors. The event will be held live at Morphy's Pennsylvania gallery, with all forms of remote bidding available, including live via the internet through Morphy Live.

Ultra-rare and high-grade single-sided tin sign for Ace High Motor Oil, with car and airplane graphic, measuring 7¾ inches by 13¼ inches, graded 88 by AGS. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000 Complete double-sided porcelain OK Used Cars neon sign, a fine example of an iconic sign with excellent working neon and original bullnose attachments. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

Many of the higher-estimated lots will be offered on Day 1. Tops among them is an ultra-rare and high-grade single-sided tin sign for Ace High Motor Oil, with car and airplane graphic. Measuring 7¾ inches by 13¼ inches, the sign is certified and graded 88 by AGS, the premier authentication and grading service for antique advertising. It has excellent color and gloss throughout the field and is one of the highest-grade examples of this type of sign that Morphy has ever sold. The estimate is $15,000-$30,000.

Another anticipated high achiever is a complete double-sided porcelain OK Used Cars neon sign. It is an outstanding example of an iconic sign that shows excellent working neon throughout each side, with original bullnose attachments. It has been graded 8.75 and is expected to realize $15,000-$25,000. It's not a standard shippable item and will require third party shipping or pickup arrangements to be made. The shipping crate measures 72 inches by 46½ inches by 25½ inches.

A Hancock Gasoline porcelain pump plate with full-feather rooster graphic, AGS graded 91 and beautifully presented throughout, is expected to change hands $10,000-$20,000. The sign exhibits superb color and gloss, with no notable field wear, and the graphic of the rooster mascot on this clean, 12-inch-diameter sign is in outstanding condition. The long-defunct Hancock Oil Company was one of the earliest fuel brands in the United States, operating many service stations along the West Coast.

A complete Ben Franklin "Premium Regular Gasoline" gas pump globe, 13¼ inches on a red ripple gill body, features an eye-catching Ben Franklin graphic graded 9.0 and 8.5. It should hammer in the region of $10,000-$14,000. The rare globe appears to have never been taken apart, while the red ripple is in excellent condition throughout. Also, the original copper collar is intact. The Ben Franklin Refining Company was based in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and rose to prominence in the first half of the 20th century.

A scarce double-sided bottle-shape tin neon sign for Pepsi-Cola, a very cool vintage piece graded 8.0, carries a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$15,000. Supported by a metal stand, the sign was once prominently displayed over the main entrance to the Pepsi bottling plant in Fargo, North Dakota. Impressively sized, it would make a wonderful addition to any soda pop collection. Its shipping crate is sized 77 inches by 66 inches by 20½ inches.

The February 17-19 auction of automobilia, petroliana, advertising, bottles and flasks will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 9am Eastern Time all three days. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions pertaining to any item in the auction, to reserve a phone line, or to discuss consigning to a future Automobilia & Petroliana auction at Morphy's, call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Visit Morphy's online at www.morphyauctions.com.

