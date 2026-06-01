Morphy's May 21-23 Vegas Coin-Op & Advertising Auction Hit The Jackpot, Topping $3 Million

Highlights: Circa 1905-1910 Caille Brothers Mfg. (Detroit) 'Centaur' triple slot machine with rare harp castings, $227,500; circa 1900-1905 Mills Novelty Co. (Chicago) '20th Century' slot machine, $92,250

DENVER, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A circa 1905-1910 Caille Brothers Mfg "Centaur" triple slot machine with rare harp castings soared to $227,500, and a circa 1900-1905 Mills "20th Century" upright slot machine in the scarce one-dollar denomination rang up $92,250 at Morphy's Coin-Op & Advertising auction held May 21-23, 2026 in Las Vegas. More than 1,700 lots of top-quality items were sold.

Caille Brothers Mfg. (Detroit) 'Centaur' triple slot machine. Sold for $227,500 Circa 1900-1905 Mills '20th Century' upright slot machine. Sold for $92,250

The strong auction results served to reinforce Morphy's status as the premier auction house for antique coin-op machines and antique advertising, not just in Las Vegas but nationwide. Overall, the sale totaled in excess of $3 million.

A fully-restored, fully-functional Caille Brothers Mfg (Detroit) "Centaur" triple slot machine with rare harp castings was by far the auction's top achiever, landing within its presale estimate. The visually striking gaming device was designed with three independently-operating slot machines housed in one cabinet. This configuration gave customers the option of choosing their preferred denomination.

A Mills "20th Century" upright slot machine in the scarce one-dollar denomination is one of the most desirable and elusive versions within the 20th Century floor model line. It also sold within estimate. The auction example was fully restored and a handsome presentation. The cabinet had been refinished and its castings replated. It played and paid correctly, which heightened its appeal.

A circa 1905-1910 Caille Bros double upright combination slot machine featuring a 5-cent Centaur and a 25-cent Big Six within a single cabinet changed hands for $79,950, just under the high estimate. The restored machine represented an efficient multi-denomination configuration designed to maximize operator revenue while also conserving floor space and meeting licensing requirements. It paid and played correctly.

A circa-1899 Mills Duplex 5-cent upright slot machine with a light oak cabinet displayed a nicely mottled brass patina and impressive overall condition, including its castings. The 70-inch-tall machine was designed to allow up to 10 nickels to be played per pull. Professionally restored with a replacement wheel and keys, it played and paid correctly. Against a $60,000 high estimate, it settled at $66,420.

A beautiful, original oval-shape Yosemite Beer sign showing wonderful scrollwork and deep, rich colors measured 16 inches by 20 inches and was graded 9.0+ for condition. Retaining its original frame and backing, it nearly tripled its $20,000 high estimate with a winning bid of $54,120.

An impressive, circa-1924 illuminating leaded-glass trade sign for the Roth Johnson Drug Store, in the form of a mortar and pestle with wonderful multi-colored jewels in the center, achieved $43,050 against a high estimate of $30,000. With clean ruby red stained-glass panels around the top and period-correct internal electrical components, it was ready to join the top tier of a new collection.

A 1910 Buffalo Brewing Company lithographed calendar titled "At the Opera," based on an original painting by B. Zickendrakaht, was a true auction "sleeper." The 24½-inch by 33½-inch calendar depicting a beautiful lady in an evening gown showed good color and still had its complete set of months at the lower left-hand corner. It was rated 8.5 for condition and had been matted in a contemporary frame. Against a high estimate of $5,000, the calendar was competitively bid to $24,600.

To discuss consigning to a future Coin-Op & Advertising auction, or other auction hosted by Morphy's, call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions