Morphy's Will Breeze Into Summer With a June 10-11 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction Featuring Nearly 1,200 High-Quality Lots

Highlights: Tiffany Studios stained-glass landscape window with irises plus Tiffany Hydrangea 'Snowball' leaded-glass floor lamp; signed original Norman Rockwell (1894-1978) oil painting with elite provenance

DENVER, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two stunning pieces from Tiffany Studios – an important Hydrangea "Snowball" leaded-glass floor lamp and a stained-glass landscape window with irises – will share center stage with an original Norman Rockwell oil painting at Morphy's June 10-11 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction. Nearly 1,200 top-quality, well-provenanced lots will be offered over the course of the two-day event.

Tiffany Studios hydrangea floor lamp with 24-inch leaded glass shade. Estimate: $300,000-$600,000 Norman Rockwell , 'The Growth of a Leader,' oil-on-paper, framed. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000

A magnificent fresh-to-the-market 79-inch-tall Tiffany Studios floor lamp comes from the distinguished collection of Seymour and Evelyn Holtzman. Its 24-inch-diameter leaded-glass shade is profusely adorned with blossoms denoting the iconic Hydrangea (or "Snowball") motif. A background of gorgeous cobalt blue and lavender extends downward at the apex of the shade and is accented by prodigious mottling and freckling, which add depth and dimension to the pattern. Both the shade and six-socket base are signed Tiffany Studios. Without question, this exquisite and highly important lamp could be the centerpiece of any advanced Tiffany Studios art glass collection. It is expected to sell in the $300,000-$600,000 range.

Also from Tiffany Studios, a stained-glass floral window depicts a scenic landscape with rolling hills, trees, and a blue sky in the background, and purple irises and a babbling stream in the foreground. It is a stellar example of how the studio combined different forms of exotic glass to create a lifelike landscape. In overall VG condition, the window is contained within a contemporary frame measuring 67¼ inches by 39 inches. It previously graced the Seymour and Evelyn Holtzman collection and now steps into the auction spotlight with a $100,000-$150,000 estimate.

An original Norman Rockwell (American, 1894-1978) oil-on-paper laid on board is titled The Growth of a Leader and was a study for a 1966 calendar illustration. The work illustrates the life of an individual in the form of four dated bust profiles, starting with the Cub Scouts in 1943, then the Boy Scouts in 1947, cadet life in 1949, and military service in 1966. The subject is shown in uniform in all four profiles. Signed NR at lower right, the painting measures 13½ by 10½ inches (sight) and 19¾ inches by 17 inches (framed). Its illustrious provenance includes a Palm Beach, Florida, private collection; Christie's New York auction December 13, 2005; and Phillips' New York auction October 21, 1982. It is further distinguished by having been exhibited at the American Illustrators Gallery in New York City. The presale estimate is set at $100,000-$150,000.

A Rolex 40mm Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona wristwatch in stainless steel with a black "Patrizio" dial boasts attractive, even toning of a brownish hue to all three silver sub-dial rings, and wonderful bluish-rainbow toning to the chronograph second hand. The late 1993 to early 1994 watch (Ref #16520, Serial #S5687) is powered by Rolex's caliber 4030, automatic (Zenith El Primero base) 31-jewel certified chronometer movement. Accompanied by its original Rolex box, it comes to auction with a $40,000-$60,000 estimate.

Morphy's June 10-11, 2026 Fine & Decorative Arts auction will be held live at their gallery located at 2000 North Reading Road in Denver, Pa. Start time on both days is 9am ET. Preview weekdays by appointment from 9am-4pm local time starting one week before the auction; or on auction days from 8-9am. All forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please reserve line in advance), or live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For condition reports or other questions, call tollfree 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

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SOURCE Morphy Auctions