Superior-Quality and Historically-Significant Firearms Hit Their Targets at Morphy's May 12-14 Firearms & Militaria Auction

Highlights: First-ever DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol, made by DWM in May 1901, $307,500; 1940 Singer Model 1911A1 .45 ACP semi-automatic pistol, $184,500

DENVER, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol, made by DWM in May 1901 with serial number 01, hit the mark at $307,500; and a Singer Model 1911A1 .45 ACP semi-automatic pistol made by the Singer Sewing Machine Co (Elizabeth, NJ) in 1940, rang up $184,500 at Morphy's 400-lot Firearms & Militaria auction held May 12-14, 2026.

First-ever DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol, serial number 01, the first Military Contract Luger produced and part of a 610-gun contract for Switzerland. Sold for $207,500 Singer Model 1911A1 .45 ACP semi-automatic pistol, manufactured by the Singer Sewing Machine Co in 1940, one of 500 produced from the original contract. Sold for $184,500

Antique and collectible firearms of superior quality and historical significance were on full display at the auction, with a special selection honoring the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War that showcased the collections of David Grunberg and Gary Schlottstein.

The DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol was the top lot of the sale. This auction example was in fact the very first Military Contract Luger produced as part of a 610-gun contract for Switzerland, and which became known as the Model 1900. This pistol has outstanding provenance, and was part of both Hank Vissner and Geoff Sturgess's collections.

Condition is superb overall, with more than 97 percent rust blue finish remaining.

The Singer Model 1911A1 .45 ACP semi-automatic pistol is regarded as the most desirable pistol among .45 automatic collectors worldwide. This example, one of 500 produced from the original contract, was only recently discovered and had never before been offered for sale. The gun's condition was extraordinary. Mechanically excellent, it retained nearly all of its original dark DuLite finish and had an extremely fine bore and exceptional grips.

An exquisite circa-1994 Purdey .410 SLE shotgun with case settled within its estimate range at $150,000. The svelte "ribless" over/under barrels were fitted with a bead front sight on a small 1¼-inch island with smooth ramp and matte textured rib. The shotgun was engraved J Purdey & Sons London in Gothic script. Mechanically fine and retaining its factory finishes throughout, it was recognized by bidders for what it was – a truly extraordinary small-bore shotgun from one of the best makers.

An outstanding Colt 1921/28 Navy Thompson machine gun with Cutts compensator and "US Navy" marking on the left side of the receiver and an "8" overstamp blew past the $90,000 high estimate to realize $130,380. The bore and bolt faces were near-excellent and the mechanics were crisp. This was a very attractive and collectible example of the most popular and sought after of the Thompson machine gun models, with an appealing US Navy connection.

A Billistics-registered Heckler and Koch 91A3 weapon reworked into a 5.56mm HK23E heavy-barreled machine gun easily bested its $40,000 high estimate by breezing to $123,000. The registered receiver tabbed four-position pictograph selector HK 91A3 is a fine and rare recreational machine gun in a popular caliber. The overall appearance and finish featured matte blue finish on the bipod, feed shuttles and ammunition can.

A fabulous, well-proportioned, extra-finish Purdey 28 gauge over/under shotgun, circa-1995 per the London proof code, sold within estimate for $120,000. The weapon retained virtually all of the factory finishes throughout, with some very minor marks from handling and display. The Purdey house rose and scroll was upgraded with an extra third bouquet instead of the typical two, and "J Purdey & Sons" is inlaid in gold at the bars.

To discuss consigning to a future Firearms & Militaria auction or any other auction hosted by Morphy's, please call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions