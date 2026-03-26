Morphy's to Capitalize on the Continued Popularity of Marble-Collection With a 478-Lot Premier Marbles Auction on April 11

Featured: Rare, single-pontil End of Day marble with heavy floating blizzard mica; pink opaque lutz marble with red bands; shrunken core onionskin marble with white, yellow, orange and blue colors

DENVER, Pa., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antique and vintage marbles aren't just beautiful to look at and fun to play with, they're also highly collectible and can be worth dizzying sums. Morphy Auctions – always with its ear to the ground with regard to industry trends and hot collectibles – will capitalize on the continued popularity of these unassuming little spheres with a Premier Marbles auction on Saturday, April 11.

Single-pontil End of Day marble with heavy floating blizzard mica, a white base with blue and pink marble, 2¼ inches in diameter, with early faceted pontil, graded 9.8. Estimate: $20,000-$25,000 Scarce pink opaque lutz marble with red bands. The 7/8-inch-diameter marble, graded 9.7, is very hard to find in this color combination. It should realize $20,000-$25,000.

Many collectors, especially baby boomers, have fond memories of playing with marbles as kids, but in recent years marbles as collectibles have exploded. The best of the best will be on display in Morphy's auction, which is packed with 478 high-quality lots.

Three marbles are expected to reach or surpass $20,000. The first is a rare, single-pontil End of Day marble with heavy floating blizzard mica. Measuring 2¼ inches in diameter with an early, faceted pontil and white base with blue and pink, this marble is graded 9.8 for condition. The estimate is $20,000-$25,000.

The second is an equally-scarce pink opaque lutz marble with red bands. The 7/8-inch-diameter marble, graded 9.7, is very hard to find in this color combination. It should realize $20,000-$25,000.

The third is a shrunken core onionskin marble with colors of white, yellow, orange and blue, plus the perfect amount of floating mica to see the core. The marble, 2¼ inches in diameter and graded 9.7, shows a few as-made indentations or hot spots. It has a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$30,000.

Not every lot is a single marble. Lot 1080 is a large Peltier Art Deco box set, loaded with 84 marbles having an average grade of 9.5 and encased in a box in excellent condition. The pre-sale estimate is $8,000-$10,000.

A large, Indian swirl marble having a black opaque base with opposing precision bands of light green, blue, orange and yellow is 1-5/8 inches in diameter and graded 9.75. Finding one in this size and condition is no easy trick. It's expected to sell for $5,000-$7,000.

A Clambroth marble having a large black opaque base with white bands, evenly spaced, is 1¾ inches in diameter and graded 9.3. The surface shows some as-made indentations and the estimate is $4,000-$6,000.

A hard-to-find ½-inch-diameter Peltier Blue Galaxy marble with a blue base with yellow and black aventurine is an outstanding example graded 9.8. It should breeze to $1,500-$2,500.

A sulfide marble with an encased standing, painted brown bear holding a log on a green glass base is 1½ inches in diameter and features a nice faceted pontil. The surface displays some minor scratching, and the condition grade is 9.2. It's a fine example of a sulfide marble and should sell for $4,000-$6,000.

A stunning, deep four-lobed onionskin marble with a white base and a rainbow of colors, including turquoise, yellow, red and blue, is 2 inches in diameter and graded 9.5. It has an early faceted pontil, and the surface shows two minor sub-surface reflections. The estimate is $18,000-$25,000.

The April 11 Premier Marbles auction will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 9am Eastern Time. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions pertaining to any item in the auction, to reserve a phone line, or to discuss consigning to a future Premier Marbles auction at Morphy's, call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Visit Morphy's online at www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions