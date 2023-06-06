Morrell Group Joins Womack Machine Supply to Expand Reach and Capabilities

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrell Group ("Morrell") is excited to announce that it has joined forces with Womack Machine Supply ("Womack"), a subsidiary of Womack Group. Morrell and Womack attribute the combination to their deeply aligned cultural values and shared aspiration for growth as an engineering partner, systems integrator, and value-added distributor of advanced motion control and automation solutions for industrial and mobile applications.

Morrell and Womack territories combine to cover 27 states in the U.S., greatly expanding the reach of products and services in the Midwest and South. Womack Machine Supply's 70th-anniversary logo

Both Morrell and Womack are leading motion control solution providers in North America. Their national footprint now covers 27 states across the U.S. "By working together to combine our best qualities, we're creating opportunities to accelerate our growth in ways that would never be possible otherwise," explains Matt Oldroyd, CEO of Womack Group. "The combined strength of our industry expertise and experience allows us to further apply our solutions, services, and products in more industries over a broader footprint than ever before. We are looking forward to adding Mark Garrett and Mark Majewski to our executive team."

More than a distributor, Morrell and Womack provide complete engineering solutions, such as conceptual engineering with the Motioneer team and factory-authorized hydraulics service and repair. Their combined product line offers comprehensive solutions for aerospace, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture, mining, construction, automotive, energy, and more across the U.S.

"Joining Womack opens up a whole new world for us," says Mark Majewski, president of Industrial and Factory Automation at Morrell. "This combination creates one of the largest automation and fluid power distributors with extraordinary capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions for our customers across various industries."

"After over 40 years working with our sister company Womack, coming together is a natural fit," adds Mark Garrett, president of Morrell Group. "With our culture and values so closely aligned and a combined team of over 400 people, we can leave a lasting community impact across the U.S."

Brand names, including Morrell Group subsidiaries LOR Mobile Controls and Stegner Controls, will remain unchanged.

About Morrell Group

Founded in 1976 and based in Auburn Hills, MI, Morrell Group is a leading engineering partner, systems integrator, and value-added distributor of automation and advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications. Morrell is well-diversified across a broad base of customers that it services from seven facilities in the Midwest and one in Ontario, Canada. For additional information, please visit www.morrell-group.com.

About Womack

Founded in 1953 and based in Farmers Branch, TX, Womack provides hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical solutions for mobile and industrial motion control and automation applications. Womack offers a broad product offering and a full suite of value-added capabilities, including engineering, service, repair, and training. Womack serves a diverse customer base across 13 facilities. For additional information, please visit www.womackmachine.com.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

248-377-3707

SOURCE Morrell Group