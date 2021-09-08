Morrell Group to Showcase Innovative Battery Testing Solution for EV

This custom solution is one power source for EV testing. It is modular and scalable, making it ideal for a broad range of testing scenarios, including battery charge and discharge, eAxle drive and absorb, and standard axle testing from 20 kW to 2 MW. The Bosch Rexroth technology is built with an open architecture to adapt to changing application requirements, which saves money in the future.

"Our Battery Cycling DC Testing Solution outperforms its competition, and it's built on existing hardware that is globally supported with the extensive Bosch Rexroth network," explained Tony Little, Sr. Product Manager for Rexroth Drives and Controls at Morrell Group. Tony will be one of Morrell Group's technical experts on-site to answer questions and provide in-depth details about the production and performance of the solution.

Morrell Group's Battery Cycling DC Testing Solution fits right into The Battery Show, where exhibitors are dedicated to advanced battery technology for electric and hybrid vehicles. The Battery Show also features technology for utility and renewable energy support, stationary power, portable electronics, medtech, military, and telecommunications. The Battery Show is at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.

For more information on Morrell Group's Battery Cycling DC Testing Solution, visit https://morrell-group.com/battery-cycling-dc-testing-solution/

Morrell Group is a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications. Our experienced application and technical specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide innovative solutions for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. With 7 locations throughout the Midwest, including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Ontario, Canada, Morrell Groups' passion is to keep you moving. For more than 40 years, Morrell Group has engineered custom solutions with only the best industry-leading components, ensuring success across the complete product life-cycle.

