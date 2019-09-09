Morris Network and Nielsen Announce Long-Term Agreement for Local TV Measurement

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Morris Network Inc. today announced that they have reached a long-term agreement for local TV measurement in all RPD+ markets including Chattanooga Tenn., Columbus-Tupelo Miss., Wilmington, N.C., Gulfport-Biloxi Miss., Lexington, Ky., and Macon, Ga.

Morris Network Inc.'s parent company, Morris Multimedia Inc., based in Savannah, Ga., is one of the largest privately held media companies in the U.S. Morris Network owns and operates 16 CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and My Network affiliated television stations, as well as 10 other digital affiliated stations. They have returned to Nielsen as a valued client, citing a number of reasons, including the value of having comprehensive currency data.

Bobby Berry, Chief Operating Officer of Morris Network, affirmed his decision to re-engage the company's relationship with Nielsen stating, "We are excited to be working with Nielsen again on local TV measurement. As a progressive and technology-driven media company, sophisticated and accurate data takes precedence and is a key driver in planning business strategy. Having Nielsen's currency at our disposal to sell, steward and post buys with agencies will allow us to provide unprecedented value to our advertisers."

"We are proud to again be working Morris Network," said Catherine Herkovic, EVP and Managing Director, Nielsen Local. "We are thrilled to empower Morris Network by providing true value to their advertisers and the communities that they serve, working in lockstep with them to maximize ROI by using our gold standard currency data. We're enthusiastic about the possibilities that are ahead."

