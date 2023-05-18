Morrison & Morrison Combines with EisnerAmper

Gives Firm a Presence in Third Largest City in the U.S.

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and colleagues of Chicago-based accounting and advisory firm Morrison & Morrison are joining EisnerAmper in a transaction expected to close in the summer of 2023.

Founded more than 75 years ago, Morrison & Morrison today has six partners and 40-plus professionals providing tax, accounting and business consulting services to clients in the health care, technology, financial services, manufacturing, construction, real estate and other sectors.

"High-quality, high-touch client service has been our hallmark for decades," said Warren Katz, Morrison & Morrison's Managing Partner. "In EisnerAmper, we've found a partner that takes the same personal interest in the growth of our clients as well as the growth of our own team of professionals. It's a natural fit, and we're excited to be joining the EisnerAmper family."

"Morrison & Morrison has deep roots and a long-standing reputation for client service excellence in the Windy City," said Jay Weinstein, Vice Chair, Eisner Advisory Group LLC. "We're thrilled to be partnering with a firm of such stature to expand our presence and service offerings in the Midwest."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger, commented: "EisnerAmper was interested in expanding to Chicago for some time but was willing to wait until they found the right firm. Morrison & Morrison is that firm. It was a cultural and strategic connection from their first meeting and has only continued to grow as they learned more about each other."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 320 partners and 3,300-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

