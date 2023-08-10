Morrison Creech Joins Central Carolinas Market Board of Oakworth Capital Bank

Former Wells Fargo Private Banking Executive and Charlotte-Based Leader to Guide Oakworth's Growth in The Central Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) announced today that Morrison Creech, former Wells Fargo Private Banking executive and Charlotte leader has joined our Central Carolinas Market Board.

Creech will help share the Oakworth story among professionals, businesses and families in the Charlotte area and beyond – one that is centered on delivering banking, wealth management and advisory services through a highly coordinated and personalized experience.

Morrison Creech Tim Beck, Managing Director, Central Carolinas Market Leader

"Charlotte is full of banks," says Creech. "Many are good, none are great and none have the client-centered focus of Oakworth. Oakworth has all of the services and capabilities of larger institutions – commercial, private, investment management and advisory services – but has the capacity to meet the vast majority, if not all, of the needs of their clients. This is unparalleled among most banks. The Oakworth model and approach will be well received in the Central Carolinas and I look forward to helping them grow."

Oakworth's Central Carolinas location is expected to open its doors to clients in mid-September and is already in construction at our new office located on the first floor in the SouthPark Towers.

Oakworth's Central Carolinas Market Leader Tim Beck explains, "In the banking and financial community, Morrison Creech is widely known and highly respected for his broad experience in leading banking across the country. We are thrilled to have Morrison on our board to lend us his leadership, insight and knowledge as we seek to serve the Charlotte community and redefine financial services for our area."

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three branches in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, and is opening a fourth branch in September, 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work For" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (June 2022 to June 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of June 30, 2023, Oakworth had $1.4 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

