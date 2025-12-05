Oakworth Capital Bank Maintains Industry-Leading Net Promoter Score, Reflecting Strong Client Satisfaction and Loyalty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to client trust and satisfaction, consistently achieving Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in the mid-90s, a level of loyalty rarely seen in the financial services industry. NPS, developed by Bain & Company, is a nationally recognized benchmark that measures how likely clients are to recommend a company's services to others. In 2024, Oakworth achieved a score of 94, well above industry averages.

How Oakworth has built nationally ranked trust.

In addition to outstanding NPS results, Oakworth is proud to maintain a client retention rate of 95%. These results underscore the bank's focus on building long-term relationships and delivering a client experience defined by trust, transparency, and exceptional service.

"Our clients consistently tell us they value three things: our people, the high level of service we provide, and the ease we bring to their financial lives," said Sam Scalici, Senior Managing Director and COO at Oakworth Capital Bank. "These achievements reflect the dedication of our associates and the meaningful relationships we build with our clients every day."

Survey feedback highlights Oakworth's high-touch approach to banking, wealth management, and advisory services, emphasizing the personalized attention and ease of doing business that define the Oakworth experience. By combining boutique-level service with specialized knowledge, Oakworth continues to redefine what financial services can be for professionals, families, and closely held businesses.

Visit www.oakworth.com to learn more about Oakworth Capital Bank's commitment to client satisfaction and explore its comprehensive range of financial services.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.9 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.7 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Media Contact:

Sonia Blumstein, Director of Communications & Marketing

205.271.2017

[email protected]

Advisory Services and investments are offered through Oakworth Asset Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Oakworth Asset Management, LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management, LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee and are not insured by any federal or state government agency.

*Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) results reflect the opinions and experiences of responding clients and may not be representative of all clients. All scores are not indicative of future performance, nor should they be construed as an endorsement of the advisor. Scores may not relate to any one client's experience and may not be indicative of future client experiences. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives vary, and performance reports are rarely audited. No compensation was provided in exchange for survey participation or results. Survey methodology available upon request.

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank