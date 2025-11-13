Oakworth Capital Bank Again Ranked #2 "Best Bank to Work For" in the U.S. by American Banker.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: OAKC ) For the ninth consecutive year, Oakworth Capital Bank has been recognized among the nation's "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker, ranking #2 nationally for 2025. This distinction is based on comprehensive surveys measuring workplace engagement, satisfaction and culture across participating financial institutions.

Oakworth's consistent recognition by American Banker reflects the strength of its culture and the engagement of its associates—people who genuinely value working together toward a common goal. Since the "Best Banks to Work For" program launched in 2013, Oakworth has been honored for nine consecutive years, holding the top spot for six and ranking #2 in both 2024 and 2025.

"This recognition continues to affirm the culture our associates have built together," said Scott Reed, chairman and CEO of Oakworth Capital Bank. "Our people live out our values every day, creating an environment where purpose and professionalism work hand in hand. This consistency year after year reflects who we are as an organization."

Oakworth's commitment to people and purpose extends beyond its internal culture. In 2024, the organization achieved a Net Promoter Score of 94, standing significantly above industry averages and reflecting the trust and satisfaction of both clients and associates.

"Our culture is rooted in genuine care and shared respect," added Sam Scalici, chief operating officer of Oakworth Capital Bank. "Our associates bring energy, professionalism, and purpose to everything they do—and that commitment to each other continues to define Oakworth's success."

What contributed to this ranking?

88% of Oakworth associates shared their thoughts in this survey.

Feedback reflected a consistent theme of trust, collaboration, and pride in Oakworth's culture. As one associate shared, "It's supportive and encouraging from the top down. The values are real and an active part of decisions. People here are likable, capable, and professional." Another noted, "There is an emphasis on community that crosses departments and a focus on doing the right thing the right way every time."

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.

As of September 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.9 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.7 billion in deposits, and $2.6 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com .

