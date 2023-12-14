Morse Micro Adds Semiconductor Veteran Sam Heidari to Board of Directors

Wi-Fi Veteran Joins as Independent Board Member as Wi-Fi HaLow Ecosystem Gains Traction

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with its Wi-Fi HaLow technology, today announced that semiconductor industry veteran Dr. Sam Heidari is joining its board of directors. Bringing a wealth of experience from the Wi-Fi market, Dr. Heidari's appointment as an independent board member marks a significant step forward for Morse Micro in its mission to lead the IoT connectivity revolution.

"Sam's vast executive experience in the Wi-Fi and semiconductor markets, combined with his proven track record in leading transformative initiatives, makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Michael De Nil, CEO and co-founder of Morse Micro. "As we forge ahead in expanding our reach in the IoT market with Wi-Fi HaLow technology, Sam's insights and leadership will be pivotal in steering Morse Micro toward new heights of innovation and market leadership."

Wi-Fi HaLow deployment in the rapidly growing IoT ecosystems is on the rise, and Morse Micro, the market leader in this long-range, low-power Wi-Fi technology, is leading the charge. Market momentum for Wi-Fi HaLow includes traction with an increasing number of original design manufacturers (ODMs), module makers, and a wide array of new end-user devices including access points, routers, and bridges. The potential for new use cases is limitless, showcasing the versatility and growing influence of Wi-Fi HaLow in the IoT landscape.

Dr. Sam Heidari is renowned for his three decades of exceptional leadership and innovative contributions to the semiconductor industry. He is currently the CEO of Lumotive, where he leads initiatives to advance optical semiconductors for such applications such as lidar, optical communications and computing and more. He also serves as board chairman at Arctic Semiconductor. Previously, he served as CEO and chairman at Quantenna Communications, CEO at Doradus Technologies, and CTO at Ikanos.

"It's an exciting time to join Morse Micro as we build the Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem and prepare for many new consumer devices coming to market in 2024," said Dr. Heidari. "Wi-Fi HaLow technology holds immense potential to revolutionize IoT connectivity. I am excited to help guide Morse Micro through the next stages of growth as we advance active engagements with top-tier product developers in the consumer, smart home, infrastructure, industrial, enterprise and smart city markets."

Dr. Heidari has served on the Global Semiconductor Alliance Board of Directors and on the advisory board for both the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Departments at the University of Southern California. Named the 2014 Executive of the Year by the Golden Bridge Awards and the 2017 Executive of the Year by UBM, Dr. Heidari is a senior member of the IEEE and holds more than 50 U.S. and international patents. He earned M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Southern California and a B.S degree from Northeastern University, all in electrical engineering.

Learn about the Morse Micro executive team, board members and investors here.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

SOURCE Morse Micro