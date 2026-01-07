Morse Micro Announces General Availability of HaLowLink™ 2 at CES 2026

SYDNEY and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow semiconductors, today announced the general availability of the HaLowLink™ 2, its next-generation long-range Wi-Fi HaLow platform, now shipping globally.

The HaLowLink 2 is a Wi-Fi Certified™, all-in-one Wi-Fi HaLow router, access point, and extender, designed to help developers, system integrators, and enterprises rapidly deploy secure, long-range, low-power wireless networks for Internet of Things (IoT) and IoT 2.0 applications.

Powered by Morse Micro's newest and highest-performance MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow chipset, HaLowLink 2 delivers dramatically extended wireless range, improved performance, and simplified deployment across supported regions including the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK, Europe, and Japan.

Designed to unlock the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow

HaLowLink 2 enables users to quickly create networks optimized for Wi-Fi HaLow devices operating in the sub-1 GHz band, making it ideal for expansive environments such as smart cities, industrial sites, agriculture, logistics, and large commercial campuses.

When paired with a second HaLowLink 2, the device can also extend Wi-Fi far beyond its traditional reach, enabling robust backhaul connectivity for non-HaLow devices via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or USB.

"With HaLowLink 2 now generally available around the world, we're making it easier than ever for customers to deploy long-range, low-power Wi-Fi networks at scale," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO at Morse Micro. "This product bridges the gap between Wi-Fi simplicity and the coverage traditionally associated with proprietary wireless technologies."

Built for developers, enterprises, and industry

The HaLowLink 2 features Morse Micro's MM8108 chip, which delivers 43Mbps throughput at extended range thanks to 256QAM modulation rate and 26dBm internal PA on MM8108. It's also based on the Mediatek MT7621 CPU alongside OpenWrt 23.05, offering a flexible processing and software foundation with an intuitive web interface, SSH/CLI access, configuration wizards, and streamlined over-the-air software updates. Its compact industrial design supports global operation with region-specific antennas and power adapters included.

Key features include:

Sub-GHz Wi-Fi HaLow (Morse Micro IEEE 802.11ah MM8108)

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 4 (MediaTek IEEE 802.11n MT7603E)

Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and USB-C power/data interface

Mediatek CPU (MT7621)

Long-range transmission with optimized power efficiency for IoT devices

Available now

HaLowLink 2 is available now on Mouser for US $129:

For US customers (PN: MM-HL2-EXT-A-US) click here

For AU customers (PN: MM-HL2-EXT-A-AU) click here

For JP customers (PN: MM-HL2-EXT-A-JP) click here

For EU customers (PN: MM-HL2-EXT-B-EU) click here

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

