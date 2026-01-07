USA-Made Wi-Fi HaLow Module: Advancing Long-Range, High-Throughput Connectivity While Reducing Costs for Edge AI and Industrial IoT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateworks Corporation has today announced its next-generation Wi-Fi HaLow M.2 module built with the Morse Micro MM8108 chipset. The USA-made GW16167 delivers unmatched long-range connectivity, high throughput and wall penetration. These features significantly reduce infrastructure costs and enhance system reliability for global Industrial IoT and Edge AI deployments.

Engineers can integrate the GW16167 as a drop-in solution with any single board computer (SBC) featuring a standard M.2 socket. It operates plug-and-play with Gateworks' SBCs based on NXP Semiconductor's i.MX 8M Mini, 8M Plus and i.MX 95 processors. Together, these platforms create a powerful, scalable foundation for long-range wireless connectivity and edge computing for advanced industrial, autonomous and edge AI-driven systems.

Gatekeeper Systems®, a leading provider of retail loss prevention solutions, is building its next generation of in-store infrastructure on IEEE 802.11ah HaLow wireless networking from Gateworks and Morse Micro.

"The reliability of the HaLow network under extremely demanding conditions exceeded our wildest expectations—we have not been able to break it, said Scott Carter, Chief R&D Engineer at Gatekeeper Systems.

"We evaluated multiple HaLow technology partners, and it is clear that Gateworks was and remains the best choice for our requirements. Gateworks has exceeded our expectations across the board; it is rare to find a partner that delivers both top-tier technology and a genuine commitment to our success, but Gateworks does exactly that."

Wi-Fi HaLow: Maximum Performance, Minimum Infrastructure

Demand for Wi-Fi HaLow has surged as industries seek to solve the challenge of IoT connectivity at scale. The Gateworks GW16167 is the first to address these needs while enabling truly global operation in the 850 to 950 MHz range. Operating in the sub-GHz band delivers superior range and wall and object penetration compared to standard 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi.

This eliminates costly issues such as interference, congestion and coverage gaps, often replacing expensive cellular or legacy proprietary systems. By extending range and reducing the density of required infrastructure, this technology dramatically reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for large-scale deployments by minimizing the quantity of required Access Points and simplifying network architecture.

The GW16167 delivers data rates up to 43.3 Mbps, maintains exceptional power efficiency and guarantees uninterrupted data flow for mission-critical applications:

Smart Factories: Guarantees constant telemetry and fleet coordination for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) navigating dense metal structures, eliminating expensive coverage "dead zones."

Smart Energy: Provides reliable, long-distance links for distributed asset monitoring, from grid infrastructure to remote pipeline sensors, eliminating the need for costly leased cellular services.

Security & Access Control: Supports robust, long-range connectivity for high-bandwidth IP security cameras and electronic locks across large campuses, leveraging the familiar WPA3 security framework.

"Our partnership with Morse Micro is critical to delivering a robust, complete solution to the industrial market. Together, we have accelerated the adoption of high-performance Wi-Fi HaLow across the globe," said Kelly Peralta, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Gateworks Corporation. "This joint effort directly solves real wireless challenges for customers who need performance, reliability, and enterprise-grade WPA3 security in their most complex industrial environments."

"The GW16167, powered by our MM8108 chipset, is a prime example of how Wi-Fi HaLow is maturing into a critical technology for the industrial sector," said Michael De Nil, CEO and cofounder at Morse Micro. "Gateworks is ensuring system integrators have access to a reliable, long-range solution for their most challenging robotics and edge deployments."

Morse Micro will showcase the GW16167 at CES 2026, highlighting the rise of Wi-Fi HaLow adoption across industrial markets. Gateworks will continue to expand its industrial embedded technology portfolio and work closely with Morse Micro to accelerate Wi-Fi HaLow adoption across industrial markets.

The GW16167 is available now through Gateworks.com and authorized channel partners such as DigiKey, Braemac, Farnell and RoundSolutions.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About Gateworks Corporation

Gateworks designs and manufactures high-quality, NXP® Semiconductors Arm®-based single board computers (SBCs) and wireless solutions for industrial embedded applications. Their SBCs are the preferred platform for companies who value reliability, extended product lifecycles, exceptional technical support and USA-made quality. Gateworks maintains an AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system to ensure all products meet the highest standards of dependability. All our products are engineered and manufactured at our corporate headquarters in San Luis Obispo, California, established in 1998.

From smart factories to transportation, drones to IoT gateways, Gateworks will help get your project to market quickly.

