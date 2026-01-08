Morse Micro Launches Global Module Partner Program

New program will deliver consistent performance, RF integrity, and production-ready reliability accelerating adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across the IoT ecosystem

SYDNEY and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES - Morse Micro, the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow silicon solutions, today announces the launch of its global Morse Micro Approved™ Module Partner Program, a new qualification program designed to establish a clear quality benchmark for Wi-Fi HaLow modules and accelerate confident adoption across the IoT ecosystem.

As Wi-Fi HaLow gains momentum across smart infrastructure, industrial, security, and large-scale IoT applications, the program provides customers and partners with a trusted framework that ensures modules deliver consistent performance, RF integrity, and production-ready reliability.

A Quality Standard for a Growing Market

Module quality plays a critical role in the real-world performance and deployment success of Wi-Fi HaLow. The Morse Micro Approved™Module Partner Program is designed to establish the foundations for success by setting a structured, transparent qualification pathway for module vendors. It has four core objectives:

Improved customer satisfaction through consistent, verified module performance

Enhanced product quality via defined engineering standards and validation processes

Stronger collaboration between Morse Micro and module partners to drive innovation and problem-solving

Streamlined development and onboarding, reducing risk, rework, and time to market

Benefits for Morse Micro Approved™ Partners

Module partners accepted into the program gain meaningful technical and commercial advantages, including:

Prioritised engineering support and early access to upcoming Wi-Fi HaLow technologies

Preferred supplier status, with the right to use the official Morse Micro Approved™ Module Partner Program logo across marketing and sales collateral

Increased visibility and go-to-market support, including promotion through Morse Micro's website, marketing channels, and industry events

Exclusive collaboration opportunities, such as joint R&D initiatives, co-marketing programs, and participation in invite-only industry events

The program is already being implemented by its first approved Module Partner, Azurewave and Vantron.

"Having Morse Micro involved early in our design and qualification process gave us confidence at every stage; from RF performance through to production readiness," said Patrick Lin, VP of Product Marketing at AzureWave. "The program has removed the uncertainty that typically comes with new wireless standards and gives our customers clear assurance that our Wi-Fi HaLow modules are ready for real-world deployment."

Building Confidence in Wi-Fi HaLow at Scale

By formalising a clear, rigorous qualification pathway, Morse Micro aims to remove uncertainty from Wi-Fi HaLow module selection - giving customers confidence and providing partners with a clear competitive edge.

"Our Morse Micro Approved™Module Partner Program ensures that Wi-Fi HaLow modules meet the performance, quality, and reliability required for real-world deployments," said Michael De Nil, cofounder and CEO at Morse Micro. "With our first module partners already completing qualification and moving successfully toward production, the program is proving its value by reducing development risk, accelerating time to market, and giving customers confidence that Wi-Fi HaLow is ready to scale across demanding IoT applications."

Find out more

The program currently applies to module partners developing solutions based on Morse Micro's MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow chipset, with plans to expand the program later this year.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About AzureWave

AzureWave Technologies is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity and image processing solutions. With extensive product development experience and vertically integrated capabilities, AzureWave delivers reliable design, manufacturing, and software services worldwide. Our products connect wireless devices across six continents, helping customers shorten development cycles and accelerate time to market through miniaturized designs, multifunctional solutions, eco-friendly features, and broad platform and OS support. Committed to quality and reliable delivery, AzureWave continuously invests in automation and intelligent manufacturing. Through cross-functional integration and ongoing innovation, we enhance yield stability, product value, and customer success, striving to deliver high-quality products, optimized designs, and exceptional services while building a better wireless world together.

