Morse Micro Expands Sales Opportunities in the Midwest Region by Partnering with Bear VAI Technology

Leading Manufacturer's Rep to Accelerate Wi-Fi HaLow Design Wins and Revenue Growth in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced a new partnership with Bear VAI Technology, a prominent manufacturer's representative serving the Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia markets. This strategic partnership will enhance Morse Micro's customer relationships, sales support and product presence in the Midwest and Great Lakes region and broaden the company's footprint in the North American OEM market.

Bear VAI Technology has a 70-year track record of building strategic relationship with top electronic component manufacturers and providing technical support to customers throughout the Midwest. Their highly experienced sales engineers and results-oriented channel programs make Bear VAI an ideal partner to represent Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow solutions in the region. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products stand out in the IoT ecosystem by delivering a unique combination of extended-range, high-throughput, and energy-efficient connectivity. These features make Wi-Fi HaLow an optimal choice for applications in smart homes, industrial IoT, healthcare, agriculture, and smart city infrastructure.

"Bear VAI brings a wealth of semiconductor expertise, OEM market knowledge and a deep customer network to help us expand our Wi-Fi HaLow solutions footprint throughout the Midwest," said Phillip Kumin, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Morse Micro. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing seamless, ultra-long-range, and power-efficient Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity solutions to an ever-growing customer base."

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

The partnership with Bear VAI Technology is effective immediately, promising to deliver enhanced sales engagement, extensive technical support, and streamlined access to Morse Micro's pioneering Wi-Fi HaLow products for customers in the Midwest and Great Lakes region. For a complete list of Morse Micro's manufacturer's representatives, visit www.morsemicro.com/distributors-and-reps.

About Bear VAI Technology

Bear VAI Technology is one of the top electronic component manufacturers rep firms in the Great Lakes region. Partnered with today's industry-leading companies, they specialize in relationship building between electronic component manufacturers and end customers. Bear VAI takes pride in the strategic relationships and market knowledge that they have gained in supporting the Midwest for more than 70 years. Their highly experienced sales engineers deliver decision maker access for our manufacturing partners. Through their design services and technical training business unit, Vai Logic, Bear VAI Technology delivers a true scalable partner. With years of combined design experience, Vai Logics' highly skilled team provides a trusted and local technical resource. Bear VAI Technology is the right partner for any electronic component company looking for accelerated design wins and revenue growth.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

