Morse Micro Launches Wi-Fi Community Forum and Open-Source GitHub Repositories

New resources will accelerate Wi-Fi development for engineers and developers worldwide

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, today announced the launch of multiple open-source GitHub repositories, along with a Community Forum. This initiative offers a robust collection of assets, tools, and resources, designed to support and empower the global developer community. Both the repositories and forum are available for free, catering to engineers, developers, and tech enthusiasts interested in advancing Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

As of today, Morse Micro's GitHub repositories contain the software and tools necessary to bring up Wi-Fi HaLow on Linux based projects. Additionally, the Morse Micro community, powered by Discourse, is a dedicated platform where users can engage in discussions, share knowledge, seek advice, troubleshoot and contribute to Wi-Fi HaLow-related projects. The forum also serves as a space to discuss broader connectivity topics, facilitating collaboration across the global Wi-Fi HaLow community.

By launching these resources, Morse Micro reinforces its commitment not only to advancing Wi-Fi HaLow technology but also to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. With these centralized platforms, developers and Morse Micro's partners can access the latest software releases, seek expert guidance, and collaborate with peers to drive innovation.

"At Morse Micro, we believe in the power of community," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "With over 100 million GitHub users and an ever-growing community on Discourse, we're excited to create an environment where developers can connect, share ideas, and innovate together. Our goal is to make Wi-Fi HaLow technology more accessible, relevant, and adaptable to users' needs while supporting skill development and industry-wide collaboration."

Morse Micro's GitHub repositories can be accessed here: https://github.com/MorseMicro

Morse Micro's Community Forum can be accessed here: https://community.morsemicro.com/

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

