Morse Micro Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the Next Big Things in Tech

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced its inclusion in Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech list. This prestigious list honors technological breakthroughs with the potential to shape the future of industries— from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow technology marks a significant breakthrough in wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The rapid growth of the IoT has sparked a rethinking of conventional Wi-Fi, revealing technological gaps and the protocol's role in today's increasingly connected world. The higher demands for long-range connectivity and the low power requirements of today's IoT devices require a new type of Wi-Fi.

At the forefront of this transformation, Morse Micro's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow system-on-chip (SoC) products offer unparalleled wireless capabilities. Wi-Fi HaLow overcomes the limitations of traditional Wi-Fi by operating on narrow frequency bands in the unlicensed sub-1 GHz spectrum. Wi-Fi HaLow excels in penetrating obstacles and offers 10 times the range, 100 times the coverage area, and 1000 times the volume of traditional W-Fi technologies. These features position Wi-Fi HaLow as an optimal choice for low-power, long-reach IoT use cases across various industries, including home and building automation, industrial IoT, smart agriculture, transportation, logistics, asset management, access control, security systems, smart city infrastructure and wearables.

Morse Micro's dedication to advancing Wi-Fi HaLow technology is evident in their $200M (AUD) in funding for research and development. The company's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs, modules, and reference designs are available now for deployment, ensuring readiness for Wi-Fi certification and multi-vendor interoperability, while accelerating time-to-market and gaining consumer acceptance.

"Being included in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech is a testament to our team's innovation and dedication and our technology's potential to redefine IoT connectivity," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO at Morse Micro. "Our Wi-Fi HaLow technology is not just another wireless product—it's a pivotal innovation for the future of smart, connected IoT solutions across numerous industries."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.

Click here to see the final Next Big Things in Tech list. The Winter 2023/2024 issue of Fast Company, featuring the full list, will be available online and on newsstands starting December 5.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

