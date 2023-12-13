Morse Micro Partners with Thorson Rocky Mountain to Expand Its Presence in Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho

News provided by

Morse Micro

13 Dec, 2023, 10:01 ET

Leading Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions Provider Joins Forces with the Largest Technical Field Sales Team in the Rockies

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced a new partnership with Thorson Rocky Mountain, a leading manufacturer's representative serving the Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho markets. This strategic partnership will enhance Morse Micro's customer relationships, sales support and product presence in the Rocky Mountain region, as well as broadens the company's footprint in the North American OEM market.

With the largest technical team in the Rockies, a progressive data-driven sales process, and decades of territory knowledge, Thorson Rocky Mountain brings a wealth of talent to advance Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow solutions in the region. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products stand out in the IoT ecosystem by delivering a unique combination of extended-range, high-throughput, and energy-efficient connectivity. These features make Wi-Fi HaLow an optimal choice for applications in smart homes, industrial IoT, healthcare, agriculture, and smart city infrastructure.

"Thorson Rocky Mountain is a trailblazer in market-driven intelligence, demand discovery, and sales channel processes that deliver unparalleled results for its manufacturing partners," said Phillip Kumin, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Morse Micro. "This new strategic partnership underscores our commitment to providing seamless, ultra-long-range, and power-efficient Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity solutions to an ever-growing customer base in the Rocky Mountain region."

"We're excited to add Morse Micro to the long list of leading semiconductor companies we've represented in our 75-year history in the Rocky Mountain region," said Greg Miner, President and CEO of Thorson Rocky Mountain. "Our partnership with Morse Micro marks the beginning of our efforts to collaborate with a growing list of customers who will benefit from Wi-Fi HaLow technology in ways that will revolutionize IoT."

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

The partnership with Thorson Rocky Mountain is effective immediately, promising to deliver enhanced sales engagement, extensive technical support, and streamlined access to Morse Micro's pioneering Wi-Fi HaLow products for customers across the Rocky Mountain states. For a complete list of Morse Micro's manufacturer's representatives, visit www.morsemicro.com/distributors-and-reps.

About Morse Micro
Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

SOURCE Morse Micro

Also from this source

Morse Micro Partners with Norcomp SC to Expand Its Presence in Southern California

Morse Micro Partners with Norcomp SC to Expand Its Presence in Southern California

Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced a new partnership with...
Morse Micro Joins Forces with Synergy Associates to Expand Its Presence in New England

Morse Micro Joins Forces with Synergy Associates to Expand Its Presence in New England

Morse Micro, a pioneering fabless semiconductor company revolutionizing Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with its Wi-Fi HaLow technology, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.