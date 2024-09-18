Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow Portfolio Wins 2024 EDGE Award

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, today announced it has won top honors in the Communication category at the prestigious 2024 EDGE Awards. Recognized for its innovative Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow portfolio, Morse Micro's technology is transforming wireless connectivity for IoT applications with unmatched range, power efficiency, and reliability.

The EDGE Awards, determined by the readers of Machine Design, Electronic Design, Power & Motion, and other leading industry publications, celebrate the most innovative products in various engineering categories. As the winner in the Communication category, Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow Portfolio stood out for its ability to extend wireless connectivity across vast distances while maintaining low power consumption, making it an ideal solution for smart cities, industrial automation, and large-scale IoT deployments.

"At Morse Micro, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Wi-Fi technology," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "Being named a winner at the 2024 EDGE Awards validates our mission to deliver transformative wireless solutions for the IoT. Our growing Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio is empowering industries with long-range, low-power connectivity that drives innovation, improves operational efficiencies and enhances the lives of end users everywhere."

About Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow Portfolio

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio solves the challenges of long-range, low-power connectivity for IoT applications, overcoming the fundamental weaknesses of existing Wi-Fi versions. An active contributor to the Wi-Fi Alliance's efforts to advance interoperability certifications for Wi-Fi HaLow, Morse Micro helped pioneer the 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow standard to meet the unique requirements of low-power IoT devices. Morse Micro's portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow SoCs and modules. With use cases extending across the IoT ecosystem, Morse Micro is enabling connected devices to achieve 10x longer range, covering 100x the area or 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi networks.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

SOURCE Morse Micro