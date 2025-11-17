MorseLife Celebrates Inaugural Class of Certified Nursing Assistant Graduates

Innovative paid training model prepares the next generation of caregivers

for excellence in senior care

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- MorseLife Health System, Inc., a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care, today announced the successful completion of the first cohort of its on-campus Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program, marking a major milestone in the organization's ongoing investment in workforce development and clinical education.

The CNA program is conducted entirely on MorseLife's campus, providing students with firsthand exposure to the environment where they will eventually serve. The immersive setting enables participants to build confidence, competence, and connection—foundations for a successful and rewarding career at MorseLife.

Keith Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of MorseLife, said, "The CNA program is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care by investing in exceptional people. By removing financial barriers and providing real-world, on-site training, we are helping more individuals enter this profession, while equipping them with the skills and compassion to make an immediate impact."

Established to expand career pathways and strengthen the region's caregiving talent pipeline, MorseLife's CNA program offers a unique model that allows students to receive paid training while gaining hands-on experience across MorseLife's continuum of care. The first cohort, made up of six individuals, completed the program on October 24, 2025. They received a 100% passing rate on their board certification exams in November, a testament to the program's strength and commitment to preparing top-tier caregivers for the field. All graduates have secured employment at MorseLife.

A shining example of MorseLife's commitment to cultivating talent from within is Dina Tellechea, who began her MorseLife career as a homecare field nurse at MorseLife in 2017 and now serves as Director of Education. Under her leadership, the Education team has driven milestone achievements, including the successful launch of the CNA program earlier this year.

Tellechea said, "What makes MorseLife special is its belief in people. Seeing our first graduating class complete the program – and knowing they are ready to deliver outstanding care – is incredibly fulfilling."

About MorseLife

MorseLife is a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Serving over 3,600 seniors daily, MorseLife offers a full spectrum of services, including independent and assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and hospice care, among others. The organization is also the exclusive provider of the community-based Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Palm Beach County, operating three PACE centers across West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Greenacres while continuing to expand across the state. MorseLife is deeply committed to continuous learning and fostering meaningful multi-generational connections, exemplified by its impactful Holocaust Learning Experience program that educates thousands annually. For more information, visit www.morselife.org.

