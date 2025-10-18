MorseLife Named a Fortune Media 2025 Best Workplace in Aging Services

Underscores MorseLife's exceptional workplace culture and enduring commitment to purpose-driven senior care

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MorseLife, a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care, has been named to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services in the Small / Medium Senior Housing category. This marks the fourth consecutive year that MorseLife has received this recognition, a testament to its strong workplace culture and commitment to offering a thriving, innovative, and healthy work environment.

Keith Myers, Chief Executive Officer of MorseLife, said, "We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as one of Fortune Best Workplaces. What makes this recognition meaningful is that it reflects the purpose-driven culture of our team. At MorseLife, our employees don't just come to work every day – they bring passion, dedication, and a genuine investment in improving the lives of the older adults we serve. This sense of shared purpose creates a powerful bond and culture within our organization and fuels excellence in everything we do."

Based on employee surveys, eighty five percent of employees at MorseLife say it's a great place to work, significantly higher than the 57% average at a typical U.S.-based company. Surveyed employees reported feeling proud to tell others where they work and feel a strong sense of pride in what they accomplish, and 87% say their work holds special meaning, rather than being "just a job."

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive, based entirely on employee feedback that is analyzed by Fortune in partnership with Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Great Place To Work® evaluates how consistently employees across roles and demographics experience trust, respect, fairness, and a sense of purpose at work. In total, more than 1.3 million employee survey responses were collected from U.S. companies employing 8.4 million people, including over 196,000 responses from eligible aging services organizations.

About MorseLife

MorseLife is a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Serving over 3,600 seniors daily, MorseLife offers a full spectrum of services, including independent and assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and hospice care, among others. The organization is also the exclusive provider of the community-based Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Palm Beach County, operating four PACE centers across West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Greenacres while continuing to expand across the state. MorseLife is deeply committed to continuous learning and fostering meaningful multi-generational connections, exemplified by its impactful Holocaust Learning Experience program that educates thousands annually. For more information, visit www.MorseLife.org.

