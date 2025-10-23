MorseLife's Joseph L. Morse Health Center Awarded One of Newsweek's "Best Nursing Homes" in America

Highlights MorseLife's commitment to the highest standards of care

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MorseLife, a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care, has been named to Newsweek's Best Nursing Homes in America 2026 list for its Joseph L. Morse Health Center in West Palm Beach. This recognition reflects the organization's commitment to delivering exceptional quality of service and reinforces its standing as one of the nation's premier providers of senior care.

Keith Myers, Chief Executive Officer of MorseLife, said, "We are honored that our Joseph L. Morse Health Center was named one of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2026. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment not only to providing the highest standard of care, but also to enriching the daily lives of seniors in ways that directly improve their health outcomes. Our team is dedicated to creating an environment where residents not only have their medical needs met, but also experience dignity, vitality, and a true sense of wellbeing every day."

Newsweek's Best Nursing Homes in America 2026 list is developed in collaboration with Statista, a world leading data and business intelligence platform. The list evaluated 1,200 of the nation's leading nursing homes across 33 states with the highest number of facilities. The evaluation is based on four key pillars including performance data, peer recommendations, accreditations, and resident satisfaction, with performance data carrying increased weight in 2026 to reflect the growing emphasis on clinical quality.

MorseLife's inclusion on the list recognizes its strong commitment to safety, high-quality care, and the overall well-being of its residents. For more information about MorseLife's services and its award-winning care, please visit www.MorseLife.org.

About MorseLife

MorseLife is a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Serving over 3,600 seniors daily, MorseLife offers a full spectrum of services, including independent and assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and hospice care, among others. The organization is also the exclusive provider of the community-based Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Palm Beach County, operating four PACE centers across West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Greenacres while continuing to expand across the state. MorseLife is deeply committed to continuous learning and fostering meaningful multi-generational connections, exemplified by its impactful Holocaust Learning Experience program that educates thousands annually. For more information, visit www.MorseLife.org.

