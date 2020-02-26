Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Network Honored at National Awards Ceremony

"The network achieved extraordinary successes in 2019 and I sincerely congratulate all of this year's Motto Mortgage award recipients," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC. "I am proud of our entire network for all their accomplishments over this past year and look forward to continued growth in the years ahead."

One-hundred seventy-one awards were announced at the ceremony including: Broker Owner of the Year (Scott and Renee Comey, broker owners, Motto Mortgage Elite, Snohomish, Washington), Rookie of the Year (Christine Truong, loan originator, Motto Mortgage Plus, Houston Texas), Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger Community Champion Award (Mark Scuderi, broker owner, Motto Mortgage Supreme, Phillipsburg, New Jersey), Largest Loan Originated (Mike Cornelius, Motto Mortgage Experience, Brea, California), Top Office – Volume (Motto Mortgage Plus, Chesterfield, Missouri) and Top Office – Highest Transactions per LO (Motto Mortgage Apex, Beavercreek, Ohio).

"We feel honored and humbled to be selected as broker owners of the year. For us, this is truly a team award – our amazing office is what has helped our Motto Mortgage grow," said Renee Comey, co-broker owner, Motto Mortgage Elite.

The Motto Mortgage network also celebrated surpassing more than $1.1 billion in closed loan volume and helped more than 5,000 families realize their dreams of homeownership in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 41st annual Franchise 500® list, ranking #395 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category*. The franchise brand was also named to the Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchises of 2020 list**, as well as being among the top 5% of fastest-growing emerging franchises*** according to Franchise Grade®.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

