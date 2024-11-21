Mortgage Industry Veteran Jenn Stears Joins Kind Lending to Guide Clients in Florida, Connecticut, Arizona, and California on Their Path to Homeownership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending is excited to welcome Jenn Stears as the Branch Manager of its latest branch located in Daytona Beach, FL. With extensive experience and a deep commitment to mortgage lending, Jenn is set to play a key role in assisting clients through the mortgage process and making a meaningful impact in Volusia County and the neighboring areas. She will also continue to serve clients in Connecticut, Arizona, and California.

Jenn is deeply passionate about helping clients achieve their homeownership goals. Her personalized approach ensures that each borrower secures the most suitable loan for their unique financial situation. With extensive industry expertise and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional service, Jenn consistently provides a seamless lending experience.

Jim Linanne, President of Retail at Kind Lending, expressed his enthusiasm for Jenn's new role: "We are delighted to welcome Jenn Stears to the Kind Lending team. Her experience and dedication to exceptional client care align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that Jenn will be a tremendous asset in her new role and will continue to deliver the outstanding service that Kind Lending is known for."

Jenn has been a prominent figure in the mortgage industry for 24 years, during which she has successfully assisted thousands of homeowners in achieving their dreams. Her passion for the mortgage industry comes from the ability to help people. Jenn expressed, "There's nothing more rewarding than seeing someone achieve the dream of homeownership. I love educating clients and guiding them through the process, ensuring they make informed and sound financial decisions along the way."

Jenn has attained roles as a processor, underwriter, LOA, Loan Officer, Branch Manager all within the Broker, Wholesale Lender and Retail Lender space which has really allowed her to come to the table with extensive knowledge to help navigate clients through the mortgage process

To learn more about Jenn Stears' decision to join Kind Lending, her passion for the mortgage industry, and her impressive career journey, visit Kind Lending's website www.kindlending.com/mlo/jstears to discover more about Jenn and the services that Kind offers.

