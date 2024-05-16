Mortgage Technology Leader Brad Vasto Joins Asurity® as Senior Vice President of Sales

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®"), a leader in consumer lending compliance software and advisory services, announced today that mortgage technology veteran Brad Vasto has joined the company as Senior Vice President - Sales. Leveraging his 30+ years of experience in meeting the needs of the mortgage, banking, and financial services industries, Brad will be responsible for sales activities relating to Asurity's industry leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) mortgage loan compliance products, including RegCheck® and Propel™.

Asurity's RegCheck is a best-in-class SaaS solution that enables loan officers and compliance specialists expedite loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. RegCheck features compliance testing across HOEPA, Federal HPML, Initial APR, TRID, as well as other state, federal, and investor requirements; a detailed calculation methodology to understand if a test has passed or failed, downloadable reports, and more. Propel provides lenders with an intuitive, flexible digital mortgage document generation platform featuring low- to no-code document creation, an easily configurable forms library containing a full collection of forms covering federal, state and local regulations and more.

"We are thrilled Brad has joined the Asurity team," said Luke Wimer, Chief Operating Officer. "His proven track record of driving growth and fostering customer relationships will further accelerate the advance our business. As Asurity continues to expand its reach, Brad's leadership will be instrumental in defining sales strategy and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Prior to joining Asurity, Brad spent 19 years at Black Knight and its predecessor companies as Managing Director of Business Development. Brad also has held senior sales leadership roles at Washington Mutual, Homeside Lending, ALLTEL Information Services and Informative Research.

Brad added, "Asurity's commitment to innovation and excellence across mortgage and financial services aligns with my own professional objectives. I am excited to join such an exceptional team with a record of innovation and market leadership. I look forward to working with some of the industry's finest mortgage compliance professionals while leveraging my experience and expertise to drive revenue growth, to build strong customer relationships, and to deliver successful business outcomes."

For more about Asurity's mortgage loan compliance solutions, RegCheck and Propel, visit www.asurity.com or email us at [email protected] .

About Asurity

Asurity Technologies, LLC delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Propel™ , a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; RegCheck® , a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS; RiskExec® , a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; and Asurity Advisors™ , helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit asurity.com .

