Mortgage Technology Veteran Dan Sogorka to Lead Rocket's Broker Business Into AI-Driven Revolution

Sogorka, a former Business Unit President at Black Knight and CEO of mortgage technology firms Sagent and Cloudvirga, named General Manager of Rocket Mortgage's unit serving mortgage brokers

DETROIT, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) today announced it has named Dan Sogorka as General Manager of Rocket Pro Third Party Origination (TPO), the mortgage broker business of Rocket Mortgage, effective September 3.

In this newly created role, Sogorka will be responsible for establishing the end-to-end vision and growth of Rocket's broker business. Sogorka will ensure the lender's products and processes align best with the needs of the mortgage broker community and plans to leverage Rocket Mortgage's significant AI technologies and platform to push well beyond the tools currently available to this important market segment.

"Mortgage brokers play a critical role in the homebuying process and are a vital part of helping millions of clients reach their dreams," said Heather Lovier, Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Companies. "There has not been truly significant evolution in this space for decades. Dan comes to Rocket with a proven track record of success with both large tech companies and scrappy start-ups, paired with an appetite to revolutionize the broker space by leveraging Rocket's quickly expanding data, technology and AI capabilities."

Sogorka will lead Rocket Pro TPO during a pivotal time in the home finance industry, with nearly one in five home loans facilitated by a mortgage broker. As one of the largest and most influential lenders in this space, Rocket empowers broker partners and their clients with leading technology, streamlined processes and competitive pricing. Sogorka will collaborate with Rocket's technology and product development teams to ensure the experience mortgage brokers have in Rocket's suite of comprehensive tools is unlike anything they've experienced before – bringing value to them and the clients they serve.

"I've spent decades leveraging technology to simplify the complex home financing process. Now, I'm eager to tap into that skillset to bring the broker community into the future," said Sogorka. "With mortgage brokers being such a large part of the market, my role will be to supercharge brokers to educate, engage and help their clients be successful homebuyers and owners."

Sogorka previously served as CEO and president of Sagent, a well-known fintech company that designs and builds digital mortgage servicing platforms. His leadership helped drive a period of intense growth for the company. He and his team modernized Sagent's technology by bringing its platforms to the cloud and building a single data and user experience across the servicing lifecycle. Sogorka fostered strong relationships with many large mortgage servicers, gaining an in-depth view of the home loan process from origination through servicing.

Before his time at Sagent, Sogorka was CEO of Cloudvirga – an innovative digital mortgage point-of-sale system. Cloudvirga was the first fintech exclusively focused on automating manual tasks that save brokers and loan officers hours and days in the critical early stages of the mortgage process.

Sogorka was also a business unit president at mortgage tech powerhouse Black Knight, where he spent nearly 15 years. During his time at Black Knight, Sogorka and his team touched nearly 70% of all mortgage loans processed in the U.S. and managed global data and teams, all while delivering multiple "industry first" transaction platforms. Throughout this period, Sogorka built and maintained relationships with some of the most prominent leaders in the mortgage industry.

"This is an exciting milestone for Rocket and deeply strengthens our commitment to brokers for the long term" said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies. "After getting to know Dan and the wealth of experience he brings to Rocket, I'm confident he will accelerate our strategy and impact."

The lender most recently announced "Welcome Home RateBreak" an exclusive 2-1 temporary buydown program paid for by the company. Mortgage brokers can click here to learn more about Rocket Pro TPO and become a partner.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock Title and Settlement Services, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With more than 65 million call logs each year, 10 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage is the largest mortgage lender and is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT).

The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.8 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender. For 21 years, Rocket Companies – Rocket Mortgage's parent company – has been included on Fortune Magazine's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, ranking among the top-30 companies every year.

About Rocket Pro TPO

Rocket Pro TPO is a division of Rocket Mortgage and a part of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT). It works exclusively with mortgage brokers, correspondent lenders, community banks and credit unions. Rocket Pro TPO's partners provide the face-to-face service their clients desire, while tapping into the technology, expertise and award-winning process from Rocket Mortgage. The partner loan officer creates, and maintains, the relationship with the client. Rocket Mortgage approves, underwrites, processes and closes the loan in its name – or sells the loan to Rocket after the mortgage closes if it was originated as a correspondent loan. For more information, visit RocketProTPO.com

