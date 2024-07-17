Mosquito Shield named No. 1 pest control franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

The trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service also ranked No. 63 among the top 150 brands for multi-unit ownership

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. , July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Shield, the trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service, was named the No. 1 pest control franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, the esteemed publication recently announced. This is the second consecutive year they have received the recognition.

The No. 1 ranking comes on the heels of being named to Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® earlier this year, where Mosquito Shield ranked No. 126 overall and was named one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises and a Top Franchise for Less Than $100,000.

Mosquito Shield was named the No. 1 pest control franchise and one of the top 150 brands for multi-unit ownership by Entrepreneur Magazine.

"Being named to this list is a testament to the growth potential and the continual evolution of Mosquito Shield as the go-to brand in the pest control industry," said Michael Moorhouse, President of Mosquito Shield. "Year after year, we develop innovative solutions that allow our franchise owners to grow and be successful. From training to proven marketing tools and content, we are dedicated to taking our brand to the next level for those looking to join our successful franchise."

In addition to being ranked the No. 1 pest control franchise, Mosquito Shield was also named one of the Top 150 Brands for Multi-Unit Owners by Entrepreneur at No. 63. The ranking identifies brands that most appeal to prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership in addition to current franchisees who are looking to expand their business portfolio.

Currently, 80% of Mosquito Shields' 400-plus territories are owned by multi-unit owners with multi-unit owners averaging over three territories each. In the past two years, the brand has opened over 100 new territories.

To determine the top brands for multi-unit ownership, Entrepreneur asked franchisors a series of questions: Do they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units? What percentage of their franchisees own multiple units? What percentage of their brand's total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees? What is the average number of units owned by each franchisee? And finally, do they only sell multiple units or master licenses?

Entrepreneur also factored in each company's Franchise 500® score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

"Being seen as one of the top brands for multi-unit ownership not only establishes Mosquito Shield as one of the top franchises, but it also showcases its importance within both the franchise and pest control landscape," said J. Andrew Mengason, Chief Growth Officer for Five Star Franchising. "For ambitious franchise owners looking to grow their portfolio or for entrepreneurs looking to embark on a new multi-unit endeavor, this list shows that Mosquito Shield and other Five Star Franchising brands have the necessary support teams to ensure they succeed."

Mosquito Shield combines an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions to deliver the best results in the industry. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com.

To view Mosquito Shield in the 2024 Best of the Best and Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners lists, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur or find the lists respectively at 2024 Best of the Best and 2024 Top 150 Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 400 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023 and 2024. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,400 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

