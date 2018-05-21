Mosquito Squad Expands Services To Southeast Asia

RICHMOND, Va., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Squad, the largest and most trusted mosquito and tick control franchise in North America, announced today it has signed a master license agreement for Indonesia. The master licensee, Pt. Multi Niaga Harvest, led by Cecilia Wirawan with support and assistance from her husband, Louis Mahadi, will spearhead initial operations in the region. Service will be initially started on the island of Java in and around Jakarta and then expand throughout Indonesia in the years ahead.

"Following the launch of our first international markets in East Africa earlier this year, we're continuing to drive our global expansion efforts and are thrilled to be bringing Mosquito Squad services to Southeast Asia," said Chris Grandpre, chairman and chief executive officer of Outdoor Living Brands, parent company of Mosquito Squad. "With a dense, tropical climate and forested land inhabiting the country, Indonesia suffers a great deal of insect-borne illnesses and is in urgent need of results-driven efforts that can eliminate the spread of mosquitoes throughout the country. With Cecilia Wirawan on board as our master licensee under an agreement to develop 60 locations across Indonesia, we're confident that we'll be able to make an impact and quickly grow Mosquito Squad's presence in Southeast Asia."

Cecilia Wirawan and Louis Mahadi know firsthand the life-threatening impact of mosquito-borne diseases. Cecilia has suffered dengue fever three times, Louis twice, and they have watched one of their sons suffer from dengue as well. The couple's personal experience, paired with Cecilia's strong business experience, including as the licensor of the KiddyCuts system with approximately 30 locations in Indonesia and leading her family's match business, the largest match producer in Southeast Asia, led them to launch Mosquito Squad in their native country of Indonesia. They share the brand's passion to bring awareness to the importance of mosquito and tick prevention on a global scale and are committed to improving conditions in affected areas in Indonesia and beyond.

"With more than 15 years of experience of assisting entrepreneurs operate under KiddyCuts licenses and a diverse background in business leadership and development, we wanted to use our expertise for a new venture that would make a difference in communities across Indonesia," said Cecilia Wirawan. "With dengue fever, malaria and zika remaining concerns in Indonesia, there's a serious need for the lifestyle and disease prevention services Mosquito Squad provides. Louis and I are thrilled to launch operations in Indonesia and proud to join the company's efforts to educate and prevent the spread of insect-borne illness throughout Southeast Asia."

Earlier this year, Mosquito Squad announced its first international operation in East Africa, with efforts focused on combating dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Founded in 2005 and proud supporter of Malaria No More, Mosquito Squad specializes in eliminating mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor living spaces so homeowners can enjoy their yards, and outdoor living and dining spaces. Since Mosquito Squad's partnership with Malaria No More, a nonprofit global health organization with the goal of ending malaria deaths, they have raised almost $500,000 to help fuel the fight against malaria.

