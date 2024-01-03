Moss Adams Adds 20 New Partners

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced the addition of 20 new partners, five managing directors and an executive director across its Tax, Assurance and Advisory practices and National Office. The new class of partners and directors comes after another year of growth as Moss Adams expanded and augmented its services.

"For over 100 years, we've supported organizations as businesses advisors and accountants," said Eric Miles, chairman and CEO of Moss Adams. "The accounting profession continues to evolve as business needs change. The skillset and breadth of experience within this group of new partners and directors represents the evolution of the profession. The future is bright for Moss Adams."

The new partners are as follows.

Irina Antonache (Portland, Ore., Tax Credits & Incentive Services). Antonache manages federal and state tax consulting and compliance matters related to incentives for renewable energy development.

Sam Battle (San Francisco, Calif., Real Estate Practice). Battle provides assurance services to clients in the real estate industry, including real estate funds, public non-traded real estate investment trusts, investment companies, and property management companies.

Lisa Dion (Seattle, Wash., Technology Practice). Dion provides audit, review and attest services to public and private companies in a variety of industries including technology and life sciences, government, not-for-profit, hospitality and corporate social responsibility.

Jeff Driesen (San Francisco, Calif., International Tax Services). Driesen consults with clients on various aspects of international tax, providing both technical and practical advice as companies look to expand and operate globally.

Breanne Eagles (Medford, Ore., Automotive & Dealer Services Practice). Eagles supports a diverse range of businesses, delivering tax and consulting services that include tax compliance and planning, transaction structuring, buy-sell assistance and family ownership transitions.

Nick Fusca (Orange County, Calif., Financial Services Practice). Fusca performs first-year audits, multiyear audits and multiyear restatements for companies in the specialty finance, retail, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, construction, consumer products and professional services industries.

Nicholas Hansen (Santa Rosa, Calif., Manufacturing & Consumer Products Practice). Hansen provides assurance services to clients in the manufacturing and consumer products, food and beverage, and agribusiness industries, and is also well-versed in performing employee benefit plan audits.

Pat Hoppa (Kansas City, Communications & Media Practice). Hoppa provides tax compliance and planning services to clients in a variety of industries, including private equity, construction, communications and media, real estate and manufacturing and consumer products.

Mo Huda (Dallas, Texas, State & Local Tax Services). Huda assists clients in various industries with a focus on sales and use tax compliance, tax technology-related initiatives, sales tax implications on mergers and acquisitions, voluntary disclosure programs, nexus and taxability studies.

Chris Hughes (San Francisco, Calif., Financial Services Practice). Hughes provides financial statement audit services for various financial institutions, primary mortgage companies, public and privately held community banks, credit unions and other specialty lenders.

Kyle Krzyznieski (Spokane, Wash., Financial Services Practice). Krzyznieski manages financial statement audits and consulting engagements for publicly traded and privately held companies in the financial services industry.

Jeff Norman (Dallas, Texas, Health Care Consulting Services). Norman is responsible for managing relationships with hospitals and health system organizations nationally and primarily focuses on provider reimbursement enterprise solutions within the firm's full suite of health care services.

Kyle Pennington (Dallas, Texas, Health Care Consulting Services). Pennington manages crucial relationships with client hospitals and major corporate hospital systems, offering client-focused guidance around growth and provider reimbursement enterprise solutions.

Ryan Petrucelli (San Francisco, Calif., Due Diligence Services). Petrucelli advises private equity and corporate clients on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. He performs buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence, including quality of earnings and quality of revenue analysis, net working capital analysis and financial modeling.

Jesse Proctor (Tacoma, Wash., Transportation & Logistics Practice). Proctor provides corporate audit, review, transaction, and consulting services for public, private equity-backed and private entities with a focus on the transportation and logistics industries.

Ayman Soliman (Orange County, Calif., Construction Practice). Soliman delivers assurance and consulting services to middle-market clients in the construction, professional services, and manufacturing and consumer products industries.

Kyle Sund (Portland, Ore., Tax Credits & Incentive Services). Sund assists clients with asset-related tax planning and helps them assess the impact of tangible property regulations on their business.

Lisa Swartos (Seattle, Wash., Real Estate Practice). Swartos advises real estate clients in all phases of audits, reviews and other attestation engagements, as well as in employee benefit plans.

Angie Vannatta (San Diego, Calif., Real Estate Practice). Vannatta provides tax compliance and planning services to closely held businesses and individuals, strongly focusing on family-owned real estate.

Lu Zhang (Silicon Valley, Calif., International Tax Services). Zhang provides international inbound and outbound tax planning and consulting for multinational companies, with a focus on cross-border investment, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain design, tax treaty analysis and transfer pricing planning.

The new managing and executive directors are as follows.

Sharon Glenn (Seattle, Wash., General Counsel). Glenn provides strategic input to executive leadership, manages the firm's legal department, and oversees a wide variety of legal matters.

Shane Griffiths (Seattle, Wash., State & Local Tax Services). Griffiths primarily assists public and privately held clients with state and local tax matters—audits, refund requests, tax planning and structuring, and letter rulings—and provides insight on multistate income and franchise tax.

Michael Chmelik (Denver, Colo., M&A Tax Services). Chmelik focuses on the planning, structuring and modeling related to partnership formations, restructurings, acquisitions and dispositions of interests, and allocations.

Stephanie Melton (Albuquerque, N.M., Private Clients Practice). Melton works in all areas of tax preparation and primarily focuses on individual, estate and trust preparation and planning.

Gus Mesmer (Seattle, Wash., Tax Services). Mesmer oversees the firm's selection and implementation of tax technologies, design of tax processes, and their impacts on risk management.

Jose Romero (Seattle, Wash., M&A Tax Services). Romero advises and represents corporate and private equity clients in a variety of tax matters related to corporate transactions.

