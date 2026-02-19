Most Dangerous Trucking Companies in America: Federal Data Shows Safety Breakdowns Persist

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truck Accident Legal Team at Pritzker Hageman has released an investigative analysis of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) safety data and other federal carrier safety records showing that commercial truck accidents remain a serious threat to families traveling America's roadways. The analysis highlights recurring violations of truck safety regulations and commercial vehicle safety failures that can point to corporate negligence by carriers, contractors, and delivery networks.

Pritzker Hageman attorney Eric Hageman investigating a semi-truck involved in a serious accident.

"Anyone who uses our public roadways is at risk," said Pritzker Hageman's Managing Partner Eric Hageman. "There's so much havoc out there and enforcement is lax."

Federal Safety Data Raises Red Flags for Families

Drawing from federal carrier safety records, the analysis reviews crash involvement tracked by federal data regardless of fault. The report highlights crash activity associated with major delivery networks, including FedEx, UPS, and Amazon, and explains how risks can grow with the scale of nationwide delivery operations.

Inspection trends show how safety breakdowns appear long before a collision happens. Maintenance and equipment issues account for 59.6% of recorded violations, and 19.98% of inspections resulted in an out-of-service order. These findings underscore why truck maintenance records can be critical evidence after a serious crash.

Key Violations Identified

Common safety breakdowns reflected in federal safety data include:

Brake defects, out of service

Tire and wheel defects

Lighting failures, signals and lights

Cargo securement, loose tie downs

Fifth wheel coupling issues

Fuel and exhaust leaks

Suspension and steering defects

Missing required safety equipment

Hours of Service violations

Incomplete truck maintenance records

What Families Should Know After a Serious Truck Crash

After a serious truck crash, families are often left with injuries, missing work, and unanswered questions. Pritzker Hageman encourages families to seek legal help quickly after a collision with a commercial truck. An experienced truck accident lawyer will investigate the crash by reviewing key records, including truck maintenance records, driver logs that may reveal Hours of Service violations, crash reports, and other safety documentation to understand what happened and who is responsible.

About the Pritzker Hageman Truck Accident Legal Team

Pritzker Hageman is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm representing individuals and families impacted by catastrophic injuries and wrongful death in truck accident lawsuits. The firm provides compassionate and skilled legal representation to clients in all 50 states.

Media Contact

Eric Hageman

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.