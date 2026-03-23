Pritzker Hageman Representing Woman Sickened in Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak at Rochester Hotel Serving Mayo Clinic Patients

ROCHESTER, Minn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritzker Hageman, a national law firm with a leading Legionnaires' disease practice, filed a lawsuit (Case No. 27-CV-26-4294) on behalf of a woman who contracted a Legionella infection at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Rochester Mayo Clinic Area/Saint Marys, a hotel in Rochester, Minnesota, that caters to patients and families traveling to Mayo Clinic.

The firm's client, 44-year-old Rebecca Lemay of Galesburg, Illinois, traveled to Rochester in January 2025 for lung surgery at Mayo Clinic. She and her husband stayed at the SpringHill Suites, where she used the hotel's spa and pool.

Within days of returning home, Ms. Lemay became critically ill with Legionnaires' disease. Her illness became life-threatening, resulting in nearly six months of hospitalization and inpatient care as she fought to survive.

Legionnaires' Disease Linked to Repeated Water Safety Failures at SpringHill Suites

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling water droplets contaminated with Legionella bacteria. Legionnaires' disease from hotels is a well-documented risk, as large, complex water systems can expose guests when not properly maintained. People with underlying health conditions, including those traveling for medical treatment, face a significantly higher risk of severe illness.

Public health records show the hotel's spa had ongoing water safety problems, including a prior Legionnaires' disease case linked to the hotel. Testing after Ms. Lemay's stay confirmed Legionella in the system and identified failures in water treatment, monitoring, and maintenance.

Even after a confirmed case, a public health shutdown, and remediation efforts, violations continued, showing the hotel failed to fix conditions that put guests at risk.

"This was a preventable exposure," said Pritzker Hageman attorney Eric Hageman. "There were repeated violations and clear warning signs the water system was unsafe, yet they failed to fix it. In a hotel serving patients traveling for medical care, that kind of disregard for safety is unacceptable."

About Pritzker Hageman's Legionnaires' Disease Legal Team

Pritzker Hageman is a national law firm representing victims of Legionnaires' disease and their families in cases involving hotels, hospitals, and other large building water systems. The firm investigates outbreaks caused by unsafe water conditions and pursues Legionnaires' disease lawsuits nationwide to hold negligent owners and operators accountable for preventable exposure.

Contacts

Eric Hageman

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900



Morgan Vanden Heuvel

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.