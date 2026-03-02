Pritzker Hageman Files Legionnaires' Disease Lawsuit Against Las Vegas Casino Hotels After Guest's Death

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritzker Hageman, a national law firm with a dedicated Legionnaires' disease legal team and a Las Vegas office led by attorney Raymond Trueblood, has initiated a lawsuit (Case Number A-26-939593-C) against two Las Vegas casino hotels: The Grandview and South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.

The lawsuit arises from the wrongful death of a guest who contracted Legionnaires' disease after staying at both properties in 2023.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe and sometimes fatal form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria and often linked to contaminated water systems in large buildings such as hotels and casino resorts.

More recently, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) issued public updates regarding separate Legionnaires' disease investigations involving the two properties, suggesting Legionella proliferation at these properties is a longstanding issue that was not properly remedied when warning signs first appeared. SNHD reported that environmental testing detected Legionella bacteria in building water systems, prompting guest guidance and further public health investigation.

Travelers who develop pneumonia-like symptoms after staying at either property should seek medical attention promptly and tell their health care provider about the hotel stay and travel dates. Legionnaires' disease can progress quickly, and early diagnosis and treatment may improve outcomes.

What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease?

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling tiny droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. In large buildings such as casino resorts, potential sources can include plumbing systems, showers, hot tubs, decorative fountains, misters, and other water features that can aerosolize water. Symptoms may include cough, shortness of breath, fever, headache, and muscle aches. People over 50, current or former smokers, and those with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems are at increased risk of severe illness.

"Legionnaires' disease is easily preventable when properties implement and follow effective water management plans," said Ray Trueblood. "When guests are infected by dirty plumbing during a hotel stay, families deserve answers about how the exposure occurred and why safety standards were not followed."

About the Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' Disease Legal Team

Pritzker Hageman has represented Legionnaires' disease victims and families nationwide for decades, including cases involving hotels, resorts, and other large buildings with complex water systems. The firm conducts independent investigations with medical and water-system experts to identify potential sources of exposure and pursue accountability and compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and, in wrongful death cases, surviving family members' losses.

