Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Indianapolis in 2026 -- OysterLink

Key Highlights

Entry-level roles dominate hiring, with cooks, housekeepers and delivery drivers leading openings

No degree required for many top roles , making hospitality one of the most accessible industries for job seekers

, making hospitality one of the most accessible industries for job seekers Stable demand across both back- and front-of-house , indicating consistent hiring rather than seasonal spikes

, indicating consistent hiring rather than seasonal spikes Demand for both frontline and management roles indicates ongoing expansion across restaurants and hotels

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality hiring in Indianapolis is being driven by a clear operational priority: filling essential roles. New data from OysterLink, based on 4,941 job postings in the city during the last quarter of last year, shows demand in core positions such as cooks, housekeepers and delivery drivers.

Table 1. Top 10 In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Indianapolis

Rank Job Title Job Count 1 Cook 325 2 Housekeeper 263 3 Delivery Driver 242 4 Kitchen Manager 206 5 Janitor 199 6 Porter 199 7 Cashier 196 8 Restaurant Manager 165 9 Receptionist 163 10 Line Cook* 145

"Employers in Indianapolis are prioritizing the roles that keep operations stable day in and day out," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink. "What we're seeing is not just hiring volume, but a clear focus on essential positions that directly impact service quality and consistency."

According to the data, cook roles lead with 325 postings, followed by housekeepers (263) and delivery drivers (242). The concentration of demand in these positions points to ongoing pressure to staff kitchens, maintain properties and support fulfillment.

The trend extends beyond frontline roles. Openings for kitchen managers (206), along with janitors and porters (199 each), indicate that employers are also investing in supervision and upkeep to maintain operational standards. While front-of-house roles such as restaurant managers (165) and receptionists (163) remain present, they account for a smaller share of overall demand.

Taken together, the data suggests that hiring in Indianapolis' hospitality sector is less about expansion into new roles and more about reinforcing the positions that keep businesses running consistently.

